Consumer goods’ stocks gain N1.100trn in 2 months

The listing of BUA Foods’ shares has added N720bn to the market capitalisation of NGX

Investors in consumers goods sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market gained about N1.100 trillion during the first two months of year 2022 (January -February) following positive sentiment and listing of BUA Foods Plc.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the sub-sector gained the N1.100 trillion or 45.45 per cent to close at N3.520 trillion in market capitalisation on February 28, 2022 in contrast to opening figure of N2.420 trillion at the beginning of trading on January 4.

The listing of BUA Foods’ shares had added N720 billion to the market capitalisation of NGX during the period, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, com- mended BUA Foods Plc for taking the bold step to join its subsidiary company, BUA Cement, as a publicity listed company on the Exchange.

He further stated: “The listing of BUA Foods Plc on the Exchange reaffirms the confidence that leading Nigerian corporates have in NGX as the partner of choice for raising capital and enabling sustainable growth and development.

I must commend the efforts made by the management of BUA Foods towards this listing and the roles played by all the professional parties to this transaction including; Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, UCML Capital Limited, APT Securities Limited and CardinalStone Securities Limited.”

“At NGX, this milestone transaction is in line with our strategic objectives to improve listings and enhance investors’ participation in our market.

As a multi-asset exchange, NGX is strategically positioned to be the preferred listing and investment destination connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. I must, therefore, encourage capital market players and enthusiasts at home and abroad to pay closer attention to the plethora of opportunities available in our market both to list securities and make the most of their investments,” Popoola added

The Chairman, BUA Group Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, represented by Group Executive Director, BUA Foods Plc, Alhaji Kabiru Rabiu, stated: “Today for us is very historic and we are excited to begin the year with the listing.

The population of Nigeria is over 200million and our food production capacity is still not enough to meet current demands. However, with the listing of our food business on the NGX, there is high hope for Nigeria in terms of building capacity for food sufficiency.

“We are, therefore, positioning our brand to take advantage of export opportunities through our strategically located plants from which foreign exchange can be generated both for the company and economy. As a listed company, BUA Group has benefitted first-hand from NGX’s efforts to chart a path for the sustainable development of the Nigerian economy.

“It has, therefore, been exciting for BUA Foods to go through a similar journey and we are confident that by leveraging the collaborative approach prevalent in the market, the entire Group of companies will be equipped to increasingly deliver value to its shareholders.

We certainly look forward to benefitting from the new opportunities that have opened up to as on the platform of the Exchange.”

