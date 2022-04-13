Business

Consumer goods’ stocks gain N929bn in Q1’22

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Investors in consumers goods sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market gained about N929 billion during the first quarter of year 2022 following positive sentiments and listing of BUA Foods Plc. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the sub-sector gained N929 billion or 38.38 per cent to close at N3.349 trillion in market capitalisation on March 31, 2022, in contrast to opening figure of N2.420 trillion at the beginning of trading on January 4. The listing of BUA Foods’ shares had added N720 billion to the market capitalisation of NGX during the period, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation.

It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe. Market watchers believe that investors are taking position on consumer goods stocks following increased spending on foods and other consumables during the Christmas and New Year festivities and also in anticipation of improved full year earnings results. The daunting challenges posed by strong macro-economic headwinds, which include erratic supply of public electricity, falling Naira to forex rates, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure has continued to make the business operating environment difficult especially for the real sector of the economy. With fiscal and monetary headwinds leading to marked reduction in domestic output, manufacturers have continued to groan under pressure of increased cost of operations.

This is because despite the efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment in the nation’s economy, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively. The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions, made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transfer the high production cost to consumers as this had made manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as naira’s devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials. According to analysts at Cordros Capital, the Nigerian consumer wallet remains pressured by higher commodity prices, weak labour market conditions and sub-inflationary wage adjustments.

In addition, the higher cost of production has continued to weigh on profitability for industry players due to currency devaluation, FX illiquidity, and mild infrastructural development. They noted that consumer income faced intensified pressure due to the lingering effect of the pandemic, hike in food prices, increase in the price of PMS, and weak economic growth. “As a result, the purchasing power of consumers was severely dented. On the other hand, Industry players were exposed to high operating costs due to FX illiquidity, high energy costs and currency depreciation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BudgIT launches website on extractive industry issues

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BudgIT Foundation, a civic-tech organisation, has launched the “Fix- OurOil” website, a platform that it says, provides citizens, CSOs and the media with insights and data on the prevailing issues in the extractive industry to advance advocacy in Nigeria’s natural resource governance and sustainability. In a press release, the organisation noted: “Historically, The Nigerian extractive […]
Business

FBNQuest drives women economic empowerment initiatives

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to promoting economic empowerment, through the delivery of an online financial planning session and the sponsorship of the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference. WISCAR is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering and developing professional […]
Business

Little hope for Nigerians as inflation declines four times

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Since April 2021, consumer price index which otherwise is known as inflation, has embarked on a journey in the south direction. In July, inflation printed 17.38 percent year-on-year, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, and analysts expect the figure to further drop in the months ahead. But the fear is that poor Nigerians might […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica