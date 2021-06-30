Consumer goods’ stocks lose N50bn in 5 months

Investors in consumer goods sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market lost about N50 billion during the first five months of year 2021 following market apathy on the stocks. The market sentiment of the sector, which comprises segments such as automobiles/ auto parts, beverages, food products, household durables and personal/household products among others sustained decline following profit taking and negative impact of ravaging COVD-19, which has crip-pled the economy.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the subsector recorded a loss of N50 billion or 2.12 per cent to close at N2.303 trillion in market capitalisation on May 30, 2021 as against opening figure of N2.353 trillion at the beginning of trading on January 2. Speaking at an interactive session for the consumer sector recently, the Group Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “Over the last few years, Nigeria’s economic landscape has been particularly challenging for the manufacturing sector and particularly the consumer goods industry.

“Despite the implementation of different industrial policies and industrialisation strategies like the import substitution policy, export promotion strategy and foreign private investment led industrial isation, the sector has experienced policy reforms and directives that have negatively impacted on the performance of the sector’s value chain.” For instance, according to a recent report, one of the segments of the sector, Flour millers in Nigeria, are turning to the street market for dollars to buy wheat after the central bank restricted the use of the U.S. currency to buy grain imports, according to the country’s third-largest operator.

“The central bank is deliberately looking at ways of managing the import bill and the deployment of dollar reserve,” said Honeywell Flour Mills Plc Managing Director, Lanre Jaiyeola, during an interview in Lagos. “This means we have to look elsewhere for the shortfall,” he added. According to Bloomberg, Nigeria, Africa’s largest buyer of wheat, lacks the capacity to produce the commodity, harvesting just one per cent of the 4.7 million tons of the grain that it will consume this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most of the wheat is milled into flour for bakeries or used to produce pasta and other wheat-based foods like bread. The country is also Africa’s largest oil producer and the pandemic-induced plunge in crude prices last year significantly curbed a key source of revenue for the government.

Since then, the central bank has kept a tight rein on currency reserves, managing demand for U.S. dollars by placing wheat and other goods on a list of products that aren’t eligible for foreign exchange. This is in a bid to reduce pressure on reserves and avoid a depreciation of the local currency unit, which has been devalued thrice since March last year. Nigeria’s flour millers – who need dollars to buy imports – used to source all of their foreign currency needs through the central bank, according to Jaiyeola. “This has gradually reduced to aboutsingledigitscurrently,” hesaid.

“It’s also more expensive. The dollar is at least 22 per cent more expensive than if they got USD from the central bank. While the local unit traded at N411.16 to the dollar in the official interbank market as of 1:03 p.m. local time Wednesday, the rate was N500 to dollar in the parallel market, according to abokifx. com, a website that collates the rates. Millers pass along the higher prices to consumers in the country where food inflation is already more than 20 per cent. The situation has forced flour producers to collaborate with domestic wheat growers to improve production and reduce some of the upward pressure on prices. However, banditry and frequent incidents of kidnapping in the food producing northern part of the country have hampered prospects of boosting output immediately.

