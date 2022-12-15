News Top Stories

Consumer Protection: FG beams searchlight on generator merchants

Three leading generator merchants in the country, Jubaili Brothers, Mikano International Limited and JMG, are being investigated by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) for breaches bordering on importation, manufacture, assembly and distribution of generators in the country. The commission’s investigation is buoyed by a search warrant and order of a Federal High Court in case No: FHC/ABJ/CS/2075/2022 earlier obtained by it, which sufficiently convinced the court that there was probable cause and prima facie evidence of infringements of the FCCPA by three firms.

The purpose of the search warrant and order was to secure vital information and evidence from key targets and large industry players whose businesses and practices had been implicated in the intelligence procured, and surveillance work already done. FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Barrister Babatunde Irukera, on Thursday urged members of the public in possession of relevant information on the three firms to avail it to the Commission to aid it in making progress in the investigation. Irukera said the commission had simultaneously executed the search warrants on the identified targets and had secured certain information from targets of the investigation.

He said investigation was progressing with forensic analysis, hearings, questioning, and other evidence gathering tools. “The Commission is keenly interested in receiving feedback or experiences with respect to dealings; or any relevant knowledge of the business or practices of generator sellers or distributors. “Particularly, the Commission is interested in any knowledge with respect to pricings, multiple, or duplicitous equipment models, import and or customs clearing practices; and any mutual communication or coordination between companies.” The FCCPC Chief Executive said information with respect to Jubaili Brothers, Mikano International Limited and JMG were very material to the investigation. “The Commission welcomes information, including anonymously, and will protect the identities of contributors who so request. Where a contributor desires direct engagement, the Commission will provide the same, under secure circumstances, or otherwise at the direction of the contributor,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

