Consumer Rights: Curbing data depletion in telecoms ecosystem

Data depletion is one of the major issues in telecommunications which consumers have continued to frown at, even as industry stakeholders have been discussing ways to curb the trend, Abolaji Adebayo reports

Following the upgrading of technology in the country, especially the introduction of 5G network, complaints by telecoms consumers over data depletion have kept on increasing. This has been worrisome, making the regulatory body and other stakeholders jittery. They are strategising on how to curb the issue to reposition the industry and safeguard consumer’s rights. In telecoms ecosystem, data depletion is classified by some users as illegal deduction – a phenomenon where the amount of data available for use is reduced or terminated before expected days due to factors beyond consumers’ control. Quite a number of subscribers have complained about how their data and money are depleted as soon as they recharge, thus the need for the stakeholders to identify key reasons for such and allow users to get values for their money, while consumer protection remains a key focus area of the NCC’s regulatory activities. The CEO, High Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youths, Dr. Wunmi Hassan, said a forensic audit to ascertain the major cause of data depletion was imperative for consumer protection and has since been embarked upon. According to him, some of the complaints include unawareness of how much data is being consumed, extra costs and spending on data finishing before estimated periods, slow data speeds, and not being able to connect at certain times as well as disconnections at peak of working times.

Causes of data depletion

Hassan identified some factors responsible for data deposition such as advancement in technology, rise in applications, updates and services that leverage this technology, and auto-updates of apps on the phone over a mobile data network without any sort of prompting or intervention by the user of the mobile phone, advancement of supportive data infrastructure, increase in videobased advertising content by social media companies, which in some cases are layered on free services offered by the companies. At the 91st Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) held in Abuja recently, stakeholders identified various causes of what they tagged as abnormal data depletion. The Acting Secretary of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Mr. Gbolahan Awonuga, blamed the abnormal data depletion on technical and non-technical factors, noting that the upgrade from lower to higher networks by subscribers also contribute to higher data usage. According to Awonuga, sending and receiving emails, and downloading and uploading large files, videos, and pictures as well as documents contribute to higher data depletion. He further listed browsing on the internet, use of different social media platforms on regular basis, gaming, allowing background apps to run unchecked as well as watching online videos. Other speakers aligned with Awonuga and urged consumers to be conscious of their data usage and avoid soliciting unnecessary services. The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, explained that the issue of data depletion became one of the most prevalent complaints received from the telecoms consumers in the wake of recent migration to 4G/LTE technology. Danbatta noted that telecoms consumers had been experiencing depletion of their data either as a result of data usage or consumption and are constantly informing the Commission of their experience through its various complaints channels. He said: “It is within the context of the subscription and usage of the internet that consumers are experiencing what they refer to as abnormal depletion of their data, which gives rise to the reason we are here today.”

Technology advancement

The NCC boss stated that Nigeria was moving with the rest of the world towards 5G technology following the issuance of 3.5GHz spectrum licenses to MTN Nigeria Communications Limited, MAFAB Communications Limited, and Airtel Networks Limited. “It is pertinent to know that whereas 4G offers better download speeds, higher bandwidth and voice quality than 3G technology, 5G technology provides the additional benefits of ultrahigh- speed data, low latency and higher bandwidth over 4G technology. “It is therefore important that we completely appreciate and understand the issues surrounding data depletion, its usage and consumption in the era of 4G technology before we fully commence 5G usage.

NCC’s role

“The interests of the telecom consumer are of paramount im-portance to us and as the telecom regulator, we have the responsibility of ensuring that the consumer’s voice is heard and that the relevant authorities address their complaints. “It is against this backdrop that the Commission invited the key industry players today to dialogue on the theme “Data Depletion: Discussions on Various Perspectives” to understand the various perspectives to this prevalent issue, identify the possible causes, and brainstorm on the way forward,” he said. Danbatta further explained that the Commission had an obligation to the telecoms consumers as well as the telecoms industry or operators, adding that it was a symbiotic relationship in which one party cannot survive without the other. “The consumers are the basis for the operators’ business; if their interests are ignored, the operators’ investments would collapse, and there would be no industry for the Commission to regulate. “It is thus expedient that we utilise opportunities presented by the Commission’s high-level outreach events such as this Parliament to genuinely exchange ideas on how to reduce the challenges militating against effective service provision to the barest minimum,” he explained.

Consumers protection

In his remarks, the Head of Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB), Mr. Ayanbanji Ojo, said the CAB was mandated by the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to protect, inform and educate telecoms consumers, noting that in line with this mandate that the Telecom Consumer Parliament was designed as a forum for the active exchange of ideas on how to mitigate salient issues affecting the consumers of telecom services in the country. Ojo explained that at the beginning of the TCP, it was a quarterly engagement that includes so many invited consumers, adding that however, it has been redesigned to twice a year and limited to the telecoms regulator and service providers, the consumer advocacy groups, and other critical stakeholders. The theme of this year’s edition of the TCP is, “Data Depletion: Discussions on Various Perspectives.”

Impacts of data depletion

Apart from the consumers, data depletion also affects the stakeholders. For instance, while data owners lose revenue, reputation and consumer trust, data users overspend. There is a lack of insights, inaccurate analysis, and flawed decision-making. It limits data analysts’ and scientists’ ability to generate insights and innovate. For the regulators, there are concerns about privacy, security and compliance, information breach, and intellectual property loss. According to the experts, the implications are on both stakeholders and consumers, stating that if the network is not robust to handle large data, data depletion occurs, and device capabilities may lead to data plan restrictions and poor data management.

Way forward

Meanwhile, experts advised that data usage over different free bundle data offerings should be avoided. They said: “Consumers must ensure that any application they have loaded on their smartphone or device doesn’t consume data. Affordability and trust in Terms & Conditions should be explicitly explained to consumers to ascertain what they have purchased and precisely when they have exhausted it. “Subscribers are to deactivate all cloud storage, except where necessary; when they are not expecting it to do so. More consumer awareness is required, urging service providers to step up their campaigns. Devices may be switched off when not in use. Change of wireless password fortnightly for safe Internet usage.” Meanwhile, the stakeholders charged the regulatory bodies to come up with good policies for data protection, depletion, and interventions, and work on effective implementation of the policies. “Do we have any before now? Who should do what and who did What? What are the challenges if any to effective implementation What have we implemented to mitigate the challenges? What Gaps are identified? What should we look forward to in the 5G policy frameworks? “We must act on the policy if available. We must be involved. We must be open to more partnerships and collaborations for advocacy initiatives and citizen’s / stakeholders’ engagements and orientation. It is not too bad yet … we are just starting, and it can get better still,” they said.

Last line

There is a need for robust policies to cope with emerging technologies to curb data depletion and other issues in telecommunications.

Like this: Like Loading...