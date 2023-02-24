Business

Consumers commend firm on introduction of N100 rice pack

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The recently introduced big bull rice N100 pack on the stable of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, makers of big bull rice products, into the Nigerian markets nationwide has sparked excitements among Nigerian consumers over its affordability.

Indeed, the big bull rice N100 pack is coming on the heels of tough economic period in the country with rising inflation rate causing skyrocketing in food prices nationwide and beyond the reach of a common man. It is in this light that the recent introduction of big bull rice in an affordable N100 pack has been met with commendations from consumers across Nigeria.

 

Across neighborhood shops, departmental stores and open markets, the big bull rice N100 pack has grown increasingly popular amongst consumers who crave good quality, affordable, convenient and hygienically packaged rice that complements their lifestyle needs.

 

Speaking in an interview in Lagos, Emmanuel Ejiofor, a rice dealer on College Road, Ogba, stated that he had observed a gradual trend of more consumers embracing packaged rice over the loose rice he displays in his store.

He noted the rising demand for the big bull rice N100 pack in particular as more consumers consider it for its traceability, quality, convenience and affordability.

“Who will not like rice as well packaged as the big bull N100 pack?” he asks, almost rhetorically. For Ezekiel Mustapha, a student of the University of Ibadan, who lives in Lagos, said big bull rice is already a household name in Nigeria for its quality, affordability and satisfaction.

He noted that as a student, the rising popularity of the big bull N100 packs in a hygienic pack is a unique transition from loose rice openly sold in big basins and measured with rusty, old tins.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Kaspersky: Malware attacks in Nigeria, others hit 85 million in H1

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Research highlights that malware is rife across Africa with various countries exhibiting strong growth in all malware types in the first half of 2021, when compared to the same period last year.   This is a five per cent increase in the region, as cybercriminals and hackers continue to focus on African countries considering digital […]
Business

Survey: 60% CEOs expect recession by 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Majority of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and other Csuite leaders across the globe believe their geographic region will enter a recession by the end of 2023, according to a survey from the Conference Board released at the weekend. The business research firm found that 60 per cent of CEOs expect the economy to contract in […]
Business

Lafarge Africa rewards customers for top performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In a bid to celebrate high performers and support the business growth of its trade partners, Lafarge Africa Plc., has rewarded its performing trade partners for excellent performance in the year 2021.   The Customer Awards ceremony, which was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, was an opportunity for the company […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica