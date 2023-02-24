Consumers commend firm on introduction of N100 rice pack

The recently introduced big bull rice N100 pack on the stable of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, makers of big bull rice products, into the Nigerian markets nationwide has sparked excitements among Nigerian consumers over its affordability.

Indeed, the big bull rice N100 pack is coming on the heels of tough economic period in the country with rising inflation rate causing skyrocketing in food prices nationwide and beyond the reach of a common man. It is in this light that the recent introduction of big bull rice in an affordable N100 pack has been met with commendations from consumers across Nigeria.

Across neighborhood shops, departmental stores and open markets, the big bull rice N100 pack has grown increasingly popular amongst consumers who crave good quality, affordable, convenient and hygienically packaged rice that complements their lifestyle needs.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos, Emmanuel Ejiofor, a rice dealer on College Road, Ogba, stated that he had observed a gradual trend of more consumers embracing packaged rice over the loose rice he displays in his store.

He noted the rising demand for the big bull rice N100 pack in particular as more consumers consider it for its traceability, quality, convenience and affordability.

“Who will not like rice as well packaged as the big bull N100 pack?” he asks, almost rhetorically. For Ezekiel Mustapha, a student of the University of Ibadan, who lives in Lagos, said big bull rice is already a household name in Nigeria for its quality, affordability and satisfaction.

He noted that as a student, the rising popularity of the big bull N100 packs in a hygienic pack is a unique transition from loose rice openly sold in big basins and measured with rusty, old tins.

