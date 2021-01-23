News

Consumers hail launch of Hollandia slim evaporated milk

Consumers have extolled the qualities and health benefits of Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk, barely three months after it was introduced into the Nigerian market by CHI Limited. Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is a nourishing 50% less fat evaporated milk targeted at consumers conscious of their health and desirous of an optimum weight and body shape.

Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk is a partially skimmed evaporated milk product with 50% less fat, higher Protein, Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus, seven B-Vitamins and Vitamin D3. It is the first of its kind in the low-fat segment of the evaporated milk category in Nigeria.

Helen Bassey, a management consultant, said she cares very much about what she consumes and Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk holds a special attraction for her because of its 50 per cent less fat content. She noted that the milk fits the bill for consumers like her in their journey to maintain her ideal body shape. She said: “I would say my body shape is in between. I am neither slim nor fat, but I love my body shape the way it is.

There are people who are a little chubby and they love their shape that way. However, I do my best to stay fit and embrace a healthy lifestyle. “I used to be concerned about what milk I consume in order to maintain my weight; however, I am pleased that Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk enables me to indulge in the goodness of milk and help maintain my body shape with confidence.” For Michael Okoruwa, a Lagos based IT expert, the new Hollandia Slim Evaporated Milk appeals to both gender as he has found the milk useful for both healthy nourishment and achieving his body goals.

