Consumers laud ‘Everyone Has a Chivita’ campaign

Since the launch of the “Everyone Has a Chivita” marketing campaign earlier in the year, Nigeria’s leading juice brand, Chivita is resonating more with consumers who are increasingly connecting to their brands as well as adopting them for their varying consumption moments for health, nutrition, and refreshment. A cross-section of shoppers interviewed at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos stated that they were already consumers of Chivita brands but the “Everyone Has a Chivita” campaign has created a unique consciousness of associating with their favourite Chivita brands more in their moments of indulgent taste, refreshment, active health, and rejuvenation.

Kehinde Olawale, a fashion entrepreneur, said he enjoys a pack of Chivita Active regularly, especially during his weekly running around due to its benefits to his active lifestyle. He said: “I am always on the go, buying materials and delivering finished products to my customers, which is why Chivita Active is beneficial to me. Anyone who cares about wellness and active health would enjoy Chivita Active.”

 

