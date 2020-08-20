News

Consumers of kerosene paid higher in July –NBS

Consumers of National Household Kerosene, commonly referred to as cooking kerosene paid higher amount of N335.54 per litre for procuring the commodity in month of July according to July watch price data from National Bureau of Statistics. NBS noted that the average price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 0.44 per cent month-onmonth and by 6.17 per cent year-on-year to N335.54 in July 2020 from N334.08 in June 2020. States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N389.58) , Sokoto (N386.60), and Edo (N384.52) . States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N250.95), Rivers (N270.82) and Zamfara (N277.27). Similarly, average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by -0.97 per cent yearon- year and increased month-on-month by 11.44 per cent to N143.63 in July 2020 from N128.88 in June 2020.

States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Adamawa/Imo (N145.00), Abia (N144.93) and Enugu (N144.80). For petrol price in July, states with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Ogun (N140.30), Kwara (N140.50) and Gombe (N142.57).

The price paid by consumers for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by – 0.13 per cent month-on-month and by -2.64 per cent year-on-year to N1,971.34 in July 2020 from N1973.95 in June 2020. States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,485.80), Borno (N2,390.14) and Adamawa (N2,384.21).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Ebonyi (N1,703.32), Jigawa (N1,616.67) and Imo (N1,611.11). Consumers of automotive gas oil (diesel) paid higher amount with an increase of 0.03 per cent month-onmonth and decreased by -0.23 per cent year-onyear to N224.43 in July 2020 from to N224.37 in June 2020. States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N263.40), Bauchi (N240.00) and Cross River (N239.12). States with the lowest average price of diesel were Rivers (N204.06), Ekiti (N205.20) and Delta (N206.00).

