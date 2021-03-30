Consumers pitch street inflation at 80%

Anna Oboho Nigerian consumers have said the current inflation rate on the streets is 80 per cent.

They argued that the inflation figure reported by the National Bureau of Statistics did not reflect the reality on ground. NBS had reported that the headline inflation rate rose to 17.33 per cent in February 2021, from 16.47 per cent recorded in the previous month. The rate is the highest recorded in four years. The last time Nigeria recorded such a high rate of inflation was in February 2017, when it declined to 17.78 per cent from 18.72 per cent. NBS stated that on a monthon- month basis, the headline index increased by 1.54 per cent in February 2021, representing 0.05 percentage point increase over the rate recorded in January 2021, which was 1.49 per cent. Expectedly, food inflation for February hit the roof as it climbed 21.79 per cent from 20.57 per cent recorded in January. The rise in the food index is the highest since 2005, according to Nairametrics. It was attributable to increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, food products n.e.c, fruits, vegetables, fish and oils and fats. A consumer, Olawale Bamidele, who works in one of the commercial banks in Lagos, said the food inflation rate reported by NBS did not reflect the reality in the market.

He said: “It is when you visit the market that you will determine the rate of inflation. It is not 21.79 per cent, it is 80 per cent. “When you buy something for N20 and the item increases to N35 in one week, that’s not 22 per cent increase, that is 75 per cent increase. The percentage increases every day without relenting.”

The Chairman, Ikeja Shop Owners Association, Mr John Okafor, echoed the same sentiment. He maintained that prices were on a steady increase in the market, making it very difficult for people to budget.

“I bought some food items last week and this week, went back to replenish stock of the ones that ran out. I got to the market and found that the money I had could only buy half of what I budgeted for.

“Every item had doubled in price. Some even sold for three times the value I bought them last week,” he said.

A woman, who sells vegetables in one of the markets in Lagos, when told that with the onset of the rains, vegetables should be cheaper, argued that the current situation in Nigeria did not permit it.

She said: “Even though rain has started falling and vegetables are growing, they cannot sell cheap. The reason is because transportation is high.

“People transport themselves to the rural markets to buy vegetables and transport to those markets has become very high. Buyers have to factor the cost of transportation into their pricing.”

An economic expert and Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Muda Yusuf, also cited transportation as the cause of the rising inflation rate. Speaking to our correspondent on Saturday, Yusuf said mounting inflationary pressures weakened purchasing power of citizens as real incomes are eroded.

He said: “There are many variables impacting domestic prices.

These factors include transportation costs logistics challenges, exchange rate depreciation, forex liquidity issues, hike in energy prices, climate change, insecurity in many farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production.

These are essentially supply side issues. Any mitigation measures would have to be situated in the context of these variables. Even the CBN had admitted that the potency of monetary policy instruments in tackling inflation is weak.”

