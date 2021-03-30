Business

Consumers pitch street inflation at 80%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Anna Oboho Nigerian consumers have said the current inflation rate on the streets is 80 per cent.

 

They argued that the inflation figure reported by the National Bureau of Statistics did not reflect the reality on ground. NBS had reported that the headline inflation rate rose to 17.33 per cent in February 2021, from 16.47 per cent recorded in the previous month. The rate is the highest recorded in four years. The last time Nigeria recorded such a high rate of inflation was in February 2017, when it declined to 17.78 per cent from 18.72 per cent. NBS stated that on a monthon- month basis, the headline index increased by 1.54 per cent in February 2021, representing 0.05 percentage point increase over the rate recorded in January 2021, which was 1.49 per cent. Expectedly, food inflation for February hit the roof as it climbed 21.79 per cent from 20.57 per cent recorded in January. The rise in the food index is the highest since 2005, according to Nairametrics. It was attributable to increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, food products n.e.c, fruits, vegetables, fish and oils and fats. A consumer, Olawale Bamidele, who works in one of the commercial banks in Lagos, said the food inflation rate reported by NBS did not reflect the reality in the market.

 

He said: “It is when you visit the market that you will determine the rate of inflation. It is not 21.79 per cent, it is 80 per cent. “When you buy something for N20 and the item increases to N35 in one week, that’s not 22 per cent increase, that is 75 per cent increase. The percentage increases every day without relenting.”

 

The Chairman, Ikeja Shop Owners Association, Mr John Okafor, echoed the same sentiment. He maintained that prices were on a steady increase in the market, making it very difficult for people to budget.

 

“I bought some food items last week and this week, went back to replenish stock of the ones that ran out. I got to the market and found that the money I had could only buy half of what I budgeted for.

 

“Every item had doubled in price. Some even sold for three times the value I bought them last week,” he said.

 

A woman, who sells vegetables in one of the markets in Lagos, when told that with the onset of the rains, vegetables should be cheaper, argued that the current situation in Nigeria did not permit it.

 

She said: “Even though rain has started falling and vegetables are growing, they cannot sell cheap. The reason is because transportation is high.

 

“People transport themselves to the rural markets to buy vegetables and transport to those markets has become very high. Buyers have to factor the cost of transportation into their pricing.”

 

An economic expert and Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Muda Yusuf, also cited transportation as the cause of the rising inflation rate. Speaking to our correspondent on Saturday, Yusuf said mounting inflationary pressures weakened purchasing power of citizens as real incomes are eroded.

 

He said: “There are many variables impacting domestic prices.

 

These factors include transportation costs logistics challenges, exchange rate depreciation, forex liquidity issues, hike in energy prices, climate change, insecurity in many farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production.

 

These are essentially supply side issues. Any mitigation measures would have to be situated in the context of these variables. Even the CBN had admitted that the potency of monetary policy instruments in tackling inflation is weak.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Apple to pay $308.5m for patent infringement

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal jury in Texas said Apple Inc must pay about $308.5 million to Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. The jurors late on Friday directed Apple to pay a running royalty to PMC, which is generally based on the amount of sales of a product […]
Business

AFC hires Blackstone’s Zarou CEO, Shenouda as CIO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), one of the biggest investors in infrastructure solutions in Africa, has announced the appointment of Sameh Shenouda as its new Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer.   Mr. Shenouda brings over 27 years of experience in investments and fundraising in international capital markets, with a focus on infrastructure development, setting up […]
Business

BoI secures $1bn loan to revitalise industrial sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has concluded a $1 billion three-year syndicated loan to support businesses and revitalize the industrial sector in the country. “The deal demonstrates the capacity of financial institutions to continue their vital activities during the pandemic and their positive attitude to African risks”, Afreximbank, which served as facility agent and security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica