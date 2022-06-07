Consuming palm oil increases cancer spread

Appolonia Adeyemi Researchers in Spain said a new study has found a possible link to palm oil and the spread of cancer in mice. The results of the 2021 study were published in the journal ‘Nature.’ Certain foods can have a major impact on cancer, with fatty acids being the building blocks of fat in the body. Worldwide Cancer Research’s scientists in Spain uncovered how a fat molecule found in palm oil, called palmitic acid, alters the cancer genome and increases the likelihood of cancer spreading. The study on mice found palmitic acid promoted cancer spread in mouth and skin cancers. The researchers have started developing therapies that interrupt this process and say a clinical trial could start in the next couple of years. The scientists found that when palmitic acid was supplemented into the diet of mice, it not only contributed to metastasis, but also impacted long-term effects on the genome, reported ‘mirro.co.uk’. Palm oil is used in the production of foods such as cake, chocolate, biscuits, margarine and frying fats. It is also found in cosmetics, soap, shampoo, cleaning products and can be used as a biofuel. Up to 50 per cent of products in an average UK supermarket now contain palm oil. Metastasis means that cancer spreads to a different body part from where it started. Cancer cells that had only been exposed to palmitic acid in the diet for a short period of time remained highly metastatic – even when the palmitic acid had been removed from the diet.
Related Articles
2023: Group endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for president
A political pressure group, The National Grass Movement of Nigeria, at the weekend endorsed ex-Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu to succeed President MuhammaduBuhariin2023. The National Coordinator, Mrs Ngozi Akaniru, who presided over the national conference of the movement in Awka, Anambra State, said they are appealing to the Senator to join the presidential […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Taraba-Benue conflicts: Women want rehabilitation, intervention programmes prioritised
Women in Benue and Taraba states have appealed to federal and state governments to prioritise emergency intervention and the rehabilitation of persons affected by conflicts involving communities in both states. This was part of recommendations contained in a communiqué reached at the end of a three-day Women Interstate Peace Building Initiative conference with the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court convicts two fake EFCC operatives, 8 others
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday secured 10 convictions before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The convicts, according to the Head, Media of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, are: Beyioku Olatunji (a.k.a Bashorun), Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi (a.k.a Ola 1),Adeleke Ridwan Adekunle, AbdulFatai Waliu, Adelani […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)