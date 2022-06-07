News

Consuming palm oil increases cancer spread

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Appolonia Adeyemi Researchers in Spain said a new study has found a possible link to palm oil and the spread of cancer in mice. The results of the 2021 study were published in the journal ‘Nature.’ Certain foods can have a major impact on cancer, with fatty acids being the building blocks of fat in the body. Worldwide Cancer Research’s scientists in Spain uncovered how a fat molecule found in palm oil, called palmitic acid, alters the cancer genome and increases the likelihood of cancer spreading. The study on mice found palmitic acid promoted cancer spread in mouth and skin cancers. The researchers have started developing therapies that interrupt this process and say a clinical trial could start in the next couple of years. The scientists found that when palmitic acid was supplemented into the diet of mice, it not only contributed to metastasis, but also impacted long-term effects on the genome, reported ‘mirro.co.uk’. Palm oil is used in the production of foods such as cake, chocolate, biscuits, margarine and frying fats. It is also found in cosmetics, soap, shampoo, cleaning products and can be used as a biofuel. Up to 50 per cent of products in an average UK supermarket now contain palm oil. Metastasis means that cancer spreads to a different body part from where it started. Cancer cells that had only been exposed to palmitic acid in the diet for a short period of time remained highly metastatic – even when the palmitic acid had been removed from the diet.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Group endorses Orji Uzor Kalu for president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A political pressure group, The National Grass Movement of Nigeria, at the weekend endorsed ex-Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu to succeed President MuhammaduBuhariin2023.   The National Coordinator, Mrs Ngozi Akaniru, who presided over the national conference of the movement in Awka, Anambra State, said they are appealing to the Senator to join the presidential […]
News

Taraba-Benue conflicts: Women want rehabilitation, intervention programmes prioritised

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Women in Benue and Taraba states have appealed to federal and state governments to prioritise emergency intervention and the rehabilitation of persons affected by conflicts involving communities in both states.   This was part of recommendations contained in a communiqué reached at the end of a three-day Women Interstate Peace Building Initiative conference with the […]
News

Court convicts two fake EFCC operatives, 8 others

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday secured 10 convictions before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The convicts, according to the Head, Media of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, are: Beyioku Olatunji (a.k.a Bashorun), Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi (a.k.a Ola 1),Adeleke Ridwan Adekunle, AbdulFatai Waliu, Adelani […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica