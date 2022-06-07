Consuming palm oil increases cancer spread

Appolonia Adeyemi Researchers in Spain said a new study has found a possible link to palm oil and the spread of cancer in mice. The results of the 2021 study were published in the journal ‘Nature.’ Certain foods can have a major impact on cancer, with fatty acids being the building blocks of fat in the body. Worldwide Cancer Research’s scientists in Spain uncovered how a fat molecule found in palm oil, called palmitic acid, alters the cancer genome and increases the likelihood of cancer spreading. The study on mice found palmitic acid promoted cancer spread in mouth and skin cancers. The researchers have started developing therapies that interrupt this process and say a clinical trial could start in the next couple of years. The scientists found that when palmitic acid was supplemented into the diet of mice, it not only contributed to metastasis, but also impacted long-term effects on the genome, reported ‘mirro.co.uk’. Palm oil is used in the production of foods such as cake, chocolate, biscuits, margarine and frying fats. It is also found in cosmetics, soap, shampoo, cleaning products and can be used as a biofuel. Up to 50 per cent of products in an average UK supermarket now contain palm oil. Metastasis means that cancer spreads to a different body part from where it started. Cancer cells that had only been exposed to palmitic acid in the diet for a short period of time remained highly metastatic – even when the palmitic acid had been removed from the diet.

