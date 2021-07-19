Metro & Crime

Container falls, kills hawker, injures woman in Lagos

A hawker was killed yesterday while a woman was injured when a container fell off a trailer near Otedola Bridge outward Lagos.

 

The container crushed a young man hawking snacks while it seriously injured a woman, who was driving her car. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the accident occurred when a containerised trailer lost control while approaching Otedola Bridge.

 

The Acting Assistant Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said in a statement that the driver tried to park the vehicle but the container it carried fell off and landed on top of another vehicle driven by a woman.

 

The woman, who was reported to be seriously injured, was said to have been rescued and taken to the Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre. Officials of NEMA and the Federal Road Safety Commission( FRSC) wereongroundto attend to the situation.

 

In a related development, a lone accident was recorded yesterday at Lotto corridor in Ogun State, involving a truck fully loaded with bamboo about 5.20am. The accident blocked the Ibadan end of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. It took almost four hours before the trans-loading and clearance of the obstruction was completed.

Meanwhile, NEMA appealed to motorists to exercise utmost caution while driving in the festive season.

 

Farinloye pointed out that impatience and failure to obey traffic instructions were the major causes of the ceaseless gridlock being experienced between OPIC Centre in Ogun State and Berger Junction in Lagos State

