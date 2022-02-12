News Top Stories

Contaminated fuel: How Nigerian suppliers asked foreign traders to increase methanol

Posted on

Players in the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP) crude for fuel programmes are believed to have played key roles in the importation of methanol laden fuel into the country, stakeholders have said. According to stakeholders drawn from the downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian oil and gas and power industry, some DSDP operators are maintaining contacts with suppliers abroad, as well as having capacity to influence them on issues relating to crude refining and the subsequent importation of petroleum products.

Through DSDP programme, NNPC provides crude oil monthly to suppliers, who in turn, deliver fuel in accordance to the standard of the country. This happens as the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) admitted recently that imported contaminated fuel was the cause of the scarcity of the product, which is in its second weeks.

This aside the fact that NMDPRA, which was created after the signing into law of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by the Federal Government, in November 2021, has battled to recall thousands of metric tonnes of the fuel with excess methanol from the market. According to a cross section of marketers, who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Saturday Telegraph, companies in the DSDP window, especially those that have the financial wherewithal, have formed the habit of conniving with traders and refiners abroad, in order to have their way on some critical issues.

They are drawn from the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). According to them, some operators persuaded the traders and refiners to increase methanol contents in the fuel coming to Nigeria, in order to make more money. They said that percentage for applying methanol into fuel ranged from 0.7.1 to 0.7.2 per cent,adding that the figure was increased to 20 per cent in the fuel that was imported into the country.

“How can you explain a situation in which 20 percent of methanol was added to fuel? Of course, the substance would destroy the engines of automobiles whenever such fuel is injected into them. This is the major reason behind vehicles that are breaking down on the roads since fuel scarcity started two weeks ago,” one of the sources said. The oil trader turned downstream operator, said the issue is a laughable one, querying NNPC for not commenting on the development, which is having debilitating effects on the poor and the rich in Nigeria. He said that the operation of suppliers ditto refiners abroad are shrouded in secrecy, adding that they as a measure of confidentiality speak only to representatives of the countries, who give them contracts.

In a related development, the National Coordinator, Coalition of Affordable Regular Electricity (CARE) Comrade Chinedu Bosah, said that the government knows about the importation of fuel, that is above Nigeria’s specifications. “Why is it that NNPC, an agent of the government and sole importer of petroleum products, refused to address Nigerians on the issue of off-spec fuel in the country? Bosah asked. He said that the body language of those in government show that they know about the fuel transactions Recall that Nigerians had been supplied bad fuel by the marketers in the past.

This happened on individual basis, not national, as many Nigerians complained about the effects on their vehicles and household equipment. Earlier in the week, the Federal Government announced plans to probe the activities of companies that were believed to have imported fuel with higher methanol content. The announcement, which was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpreye Slyva, shows the seriousness the government is planning to attach to the issue in an attempt to prevent a recurrence of import of contaminated fuel into the country.

 

