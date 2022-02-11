News Top Stories

Contaminated fuel: Reps to probe NNPC, SON, Customs, others

…as Buhari orders agencies to hold toxic fuel merchants, others liable

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated the Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) to investigate the importation of adulterated fuel to ensure that culprits are brought to book. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent importance sponsored by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno).

The agencies to be investigated are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). Presenting the motion, Monguno cited the sudden scarcity of fuel with the attendant long queues at filling stations, especially in the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos.

He said: “Aware that poor quality product was noticed about a week ago when many car engines were reportedly damaged and consumers allegedly started arresting and suing retail outlet owners for selling them products which damaged their vehicles. “Also aware that the NMDPRA, which replaced the defunct Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) is directly responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance in the nation’s downstream sector, including technical, operational, and commercial activities.”

Monguno added: “Adulteration of liquid petroleum products is an illegal and clandestine practice, which poses severe risks to public health and automobile engine quality among others; “Also concerned that the sudden scarcity of premium motor sprint across the country has not only caused untold hardship to Nigerians but also affected the county’s economy with the sudden increase in transportation cost which in tum affects the price of goods and services and the loss of man-hours as people are held up in fuel queues.”

He said he was worried about the seeming lack of a credible monitoring and surveillance system to ensure adequate fuel quality at the consumer end and prevent undue stress to the citizenry. Supporting the emotion, Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) lamented that the incident had brought hardship and pain. He said there was the need to pay adequate compensation to the victims, adding that many of his constituents have been calling to complain that their vehicle had knocked engines or their fuel pumps were malfunctioning. The Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), berated the regulatory agencies, saying they had failed in their responsibilities. He also called for compensation for those whose vehicles have been damaged due to the use of the adulterated fuel. The Chairman of the rules and business committee, Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa), stated that the importation of the toxic substance was deliberate and not accidental.

 

