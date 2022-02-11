News Top Stories

Contaminated petrol: NNPC promises remedial action on defaulters

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reassured Nigerians of its capacity to restore sanity in the supply and distribution of quality Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol across the country within a short period. The Chief Executive Officer/ Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari made the pledge at the end of a meeting with some oil marketers to resolve the issues generated by the recent supply and discharge of methanol blended petrol in some Nigerian depots.

Kyari emphasised that defaulting suppliers have been put on notice for remedial actions and NNPC is working with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA) to take necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations. Providing a graphic chronicle of the unfortunate incident, the NNPC CEO said that on 20th January 2022,the company received a report from its quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

He explained that NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in four PMS cargoes imported by the following Direct-Sale- Direct-Purchase (DSDP) suppliers; MRS MT Bow Pioneer, LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium; Emadeb/Hyde/ AY Maikifi/Brittania- U Consortium, MT Tom Hilde,, LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium; Oando MT Elka Apollon, LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp-Belgium and; Duke Oil, MT Nord Gainer, LITASCO Terminal, Antwerp- Belgium.

 

Our Reporters

