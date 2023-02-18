Contempt: 120 CSOs give IGP ultimatum to arrest, jail EFCC boss

Over 120 anti-corruption civil society organisations, on Friday, gave the Inspector- General of Police a seven day ultimatum to arrest the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa for disobedience of court orders and Infringement on Human Rights.

They made the call at the end of a town hall meeting in Lagos to round off a weeklong series of protests, adding that the EFCC’s alleged desperate recruitment of “counter-CSOs” would not help the chairman of the Commission to evade punishment. According to them, though the first phase of the protest ended on Friday, the CSOs would jointly and individually petition relevant international agencies, demanding sanctions against Bawa until he becomes law abiding and serves his jail term. Spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Mr. Ayodeji Ologun who spoke on behalf of others insisted that the EFCC boss could not appeal the contempt ruling without first obeying the order, saying the Nigerian authorities were dangerously toeing the path of anarchy with the incessant disobedience of court orders, especially by an agency set up to stamp out corruption. He said the politicisation of the EFCC was evident in the slant of its operations, noting that while a series of petitions were piled up unattended at the EFCC offices on monumental corruption across Nigeria, the Commission’s boss had allegedly demonstrated that his task was mainly political vendetta.

