News

Contempt: 120 CSOs give IGP ultimatum to arrest, jail EFCC boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Over 120 anti-corruption civil society organisations, on Friday, gave the Inspector- General of Police a seven day ultimatum to arrest the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa for disobedience of court orders and Infringement on Human Rights.

They made the call at the end of a town hall meeting in Lagos to round off a weeklong series of protests, adding that the EFCC’s alleged desperate recruitment of “counter-CSOs” would not help the chairman of the Commission to evade punishment. According to them, though the first phase of the protest ended on Friday, the CSOs would jointly and individually petition relevant international agencies, demanding sanctions against Bawa until he becomes law abiding and serves his jail term. Spokesperson for the Transparency and Accountability Group, Mr. Ayodeji Ologun who spoke on behalf of others insisted that the EFCC boss could not appeal the contempt ruling without first obeying the order, saying the Nigerian authorities were dangerously toeing the path of anarchy with the incessant disobedience of court orders, especially by an agency set up to stamp out corruption. He said the politicisation of the EFCC was evident in the slant of its operations, noting that while a series of petitions were piled up unattended at the EFCC offices on monumental corruption across Nigeria, the Commission’s boss had allegedly demonstrated that his task was mainly political vendetta.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IWD: FG adopts informal market initiative to empower women

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As the one month – long celebration of the International Women’s Day continues, the Ministry of Women Affairs said it had adopted the Arahah Famers Market Initiative to help women achieve financial independence. Arahah Famers Market is a private sector informal market promoted by Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) Abuja Chamber of Commerce […]
News

Italian Mafia fugitive on run for 20 years caught after being spotted on Google Maps

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police have caught an Italian mafia henchman after spotting the fugitive on Google Maps. According to the Telegraph, Gioacchino Gammino was convicted of murder and then escaped from prison 20 years ago before ending up in Spain. He thought he’d escaped the clutches of detectives after nearly two decades on the run – but eagle-eyed […]
News Top Stories

Obi Cubana: Why I want to rival IBB Golf Course

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Billionaire entertainment guru, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, yesterday launched a multibillion naira estate and golf court to rival the IBB International Golf Club located in the Asokoro District of Abuja. The Casa Cubana Golf Resort is said to have been designed to provide an alternative to the IBB International Golf Club that has over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica