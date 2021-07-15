Sports

Contempt: Court jails six Ekiti FA executive members

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Six board members of Football Association (FA) in Ekiti State were on Thursday sentenced to prison by a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for disobeying a court.

The offenders were Ariyo Yomi, Amos, Mr. J.I Fatukasi, Mr. Ajibewa, Mr. Ibidun Isaac and Mr. Bayo Olanlege, all of Ado Ekiti, and were all sentenced to 14 days imprisonment without an option fine.

In his pronouncement, Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye, having listened to Rotimi Adabembe Esq. and Opeyemi Ogunremi Esq. for the plaintiffs/applicant and Femi Familusi Esq. counsel to the defendants/respondent said: “The sanctity of court must be protected at all times.”

“The order sought to commit the defendants to prison for disobedience to the order of this honourable court made on 18/04/2019 is hereby granted.

“The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents are to be kept at the Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti and produced in this court on Thursday 29th of July, 2021, when they should have purged of the contempt,” he said.

The plaintiffs, Segun Adelakun, Olu Ikusemori and Ajayi Lanre had through their counsel Opeyemi Ogunremi on 14/05/2019, brought an order pursuant to section 52 of Ekiti State Magistrate Court Law, 2014 to the court, seeking for an order committing the respondents to prison for disobedience to an order of the court made on April 18, 2019.

The matter has been adjourned till July 29, 2021 for hearing of the substantive matter.

Our Reporters

