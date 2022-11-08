Metro & Crime

Contempt: Court remands EFCC boss, Bawa, in prison 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama Tursday ordered that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, be remanded in prison custody, following his alleged disobedience to a valid court order.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Chizoba Oji, found the EFCC boss guilty of contempt of court, after it was disclosed that he declined to return a Range Rover Sport (Super Charge) vehicle valued at N40 million, which the anti-graft agency seized from a former Director of Operations at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo.

Justice Orji had in an order she made since November 21, 2018, ordered the Commission to return the exotic vehicle to AVM Ojuawo, who was on trial.

The former NAF Director of Operations was in 2016, docked before trial Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the FCT at Nyanya for allegedly receiving N40 million and a Range Rover Sport, from one Hima Aboubakar of Societe d’Equipment Internationaux Nigeria Limited.

He was arraigned on a two-count criminal charge.

 

Reporter

