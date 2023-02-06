News

Contempt: Court sends EFCC boss, Bawa, to Kuje prison, directs IGP to arrest him

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been committed to prison for disobeying a Court order.

The court also directed the Inspector-General of Police to effect Bawa’s arrest and remand him in kuje prison for the next 14 days until he purges himself of the contempt.

Justice R.O. Ayoola of the Kogi State High Court, in his judgement on Monday, granted the application for commital to prison of the EFCC Chairman for disobeying a court ruling delievered on November 30, 2022, wherein the EFCC Chairman was directed to produce the applicant in the case, Ali Bello.

Ali Bello had dragged Bawa to court for arresting and detaining him illegally, with the court ruling in his favour, only for the EFCC to arraign him for alleged money laundering three days after the ruling.

The EFCC’s applications for setting aside and stay of execution of the ruling were refused for want of merit.

The Court had, in Form 49, Order IX, Rule 13, marked: “HCL/697M/2022” and titled: “Notice to Show Cause Why Order of Committal Should not be Made,” asked the EFCC Chairman to appear before it on January 18, 2022 to explain why he should not be jailed for flouting the order given on December 12, 2022 in a case filed by Ali Bello against EFCC and Bawa, as the 1st and 2nd respondents, respectively.

The court ordered that the EFCC and Bawa be served the motion of notice together with Form 49 by substituted means.

The court had declared the arrest and detention of the applicant in the face of a subsisting Court order made by a Court of competent jurisdiction and without a warrant of arrest “or being informed of the offence for which he was arrested” as unlawful, unconstitutional, and in contravention of the personal liberty and dignity of human person guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The court had also ordered the respondents to tender an apology to the applicant in a national newspaper and awarded N10 million compensation for him.

More details later…

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Zainab Ahmed: A Finance Minister hugging headlines wrongly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

She has been in several controversies that ranged from high debt to her economic policies. Last week, Nigeria’s Fianance Minister, Zainab Ahmed hit the headlines again, wrongly though. When the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele announced the decision of the Apex Bank to redesign Nigeria’s currencies ranging from N100 to N1, 000, Ahmed […]
News

‘We’ve lost 15 colleagues to poor conditions of service

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) of Ebonyi State College of Education chapter, Ikwo, yesterday said a total of 15 staff members have died as a result of bad condition of service in the college. Chairman of the union, Osmond Oboke disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki at a press briefing. He noted that […]
News

Herdsmen: Ogun monarchs petition army over alleged connivance of officers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Traditional Rulers in Ketu Communities of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun state yesterday petitioned Nigerian Army over an alleged connivance of its officers with herdsmen to harass villagers in the state.   The traditional rulers– Oniggua of Iggualand, Oba Micheal Dosumu, Eselu of Iseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi and the Alademeso of Igan Alade, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica