News

Contempt: Court slams 3 months prison term on IGP

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday slammed a three month jail term on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, for disobeying a valid court order. The trial judge, Justice M. O. Olajuwon, held that the IGP should be committed to prison and detained in custody for a period of three months, or until he obeys an order it made since October 21, 2011.

The court further held that if at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refusestopurgehiscontempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt. The court’s order was sequel to a suit filed by a police officer, Patrick Okoli, who was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). Okoli, in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/637/2009, had sued the IG as a sole respondent in the matter. The plaintiff, who prayed the court to order for his reinstatement, said he was unlawfully retired in 1992 by the Police Council, presently known as Police Service Commission (PSC), while serving in Bauchi State Command as a chief Superintendent of police, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Florida sets grim coronavirus record with nearly 500 deaths in one week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Florida set a weekly record of nearly 500 coronavirus-related deaths, a roughly 16 percent increase from the last highest weekly mortality rate reported in May. The state’s Department of Health reported 95 new deaths Saturday, bringing the weekly total to 496 fatalities, which is an average of 71 deaths a day, reports Fox News. Florida’s weekly mortality average […]
News

Second storm in weeks hits Madagascar

Posted on Author Reporter

  Strong wind and rain hit the east coast of Madagascar on Saturday as Cyclone Batsirai made landfall – the second major storm in less that two weeks. Gusts of up to 250km/h (155mph) are forecast, and waves up to 15m high, reports the BBC. Many people have been moved to shelters and local officials […]
News

Anambra people disown Association over poor leadership

Posted on Author Onah O Onah

…as Obiano, Achebe, others shun event The leadership of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions may have had a serious setback as the cream of Anambra dignitaries shunned its cultural carnival held over the weekend at Dr Alex Ekweme Square, Awka, the Anambra State capital. New Telegraph learnt that out of 179 communities in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica