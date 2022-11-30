Contempt: Court slams 3 months prison term on IGP

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday slammed a three month jail term on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, for disobeying a valid court order. The trial judge, Justice M. O. Olajuwon, held that the IGP should be committed to prison and detained in custody for a period of three months, or until he obeys an order it made since October 21, 2011.

The court further held that if at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refusestopurgehiscontempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt. The court’s order was sequel to a suit filed by a police officer, Patrick Okoli, who was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). Okoli, in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/637/2009, had sued the IG as a sole respondent in the matter. The plaintiff, who prayed the court to order for his reinstatement, said he was unlawfully retired in 1992 by the Police Council, presently known as Police Service Commission (PSC), while serving in Bauchi State Command as a chief Superintendent of police, among others.

