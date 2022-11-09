Contempt: EFCC boss appeals as court remands him in prison

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama, yesterday, ordered that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, beremanded inprison custody, following his alleged disobedience to a valid court order.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Chizoba Oji, the court found the EFCC boss guilty of contempt of court, after it was disclosed that he declined to return a Range Rover Sport (Super Charge) vehiclevaluedatN40million, which the anti-graft agency seized from a former Director of Operations at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo. Justice Orji had in an order she made since November 21, 2018, ordered the Commission to return the exotic vehicle to AVM Ojuawo, who was on trial.

The former NAF Director of Operations was in 2016 docked before trial Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of the High Court of the FCT at Nyanya for allegedly receiving N40 million and a Range Rover Sport, from one Hima Aboubakar of Societe D’Equipment Internationaux Nigeria Limited. Hewasarraignedonatwocount criminal charge. Following a separate proceeding the defendant initiated against the Commission, the high court, in 2018, ordered that the seized vehicle should be returned to him.

However, four years after the order was made, counsel to the defendant, Mr R N Ojabo, drew attention of the court to the fact that EFCC had yet to comply with it. Justice Orji had ordered the arrest and remand of the EFCCchairmanoverhiswillful disobedience to an extant order of the court. “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contemptof theordersof this honourable court made on November 21, 2018, directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja, to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40 million.

“Having continued willfullyindisobediencetotheorder of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedienceof thesaidorder of court made on November 21, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt,” Justice Orji held. Meanwhile, EFCC Chairman, Bawa, yesterday said he had appealed the judgement, which sentenced him toprisonforallegedcontempt of court. Reactingtothejudgement inaninterviewwith National Assembly reporters, Bawa said an appeal had been filed.

Bawa, who appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption to defend his agency’s budget, said the law would take its natural course. Hesaid:“Well, wehaveappealed against it, so we will allow the natural course of law to take its effect.” He also said the EFCC requested more funding for its Academy and the agency’s operations which he said requires money. He said: “We are building abrandnewEFCCAcademy andweneedfunding forthat. Last year N3 billion was allocated and thisyear nothing was allocated for it. “Thatiswhy wearepleading to members that we need to have this new EFCC Academy because of course we have to learn, as fighters of crime we have to be ahead of these criminals and the only way you can do that is by training and re-training and re-training and re-training again. It can never end.” He said the 9th National Assemblywhichhedescribed as purposeful would heed the request. Answering questions on the agency’s operations and recoveriesmadesofar, hesaid they have recorded a lot of recoveries and were working in line with the laws guiding forfeiture, disposalandremittances of proceeds of crimes.

