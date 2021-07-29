Metro & Crime

Contempt: Jail Lekki Gardens’ MD, Osborne residents beg court

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association have asked Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to commit the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, to prison over alleged disobedience to court’s order.

 

The residents, in a committal motion filed through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), also asked the court to jail the Project Manager of the construction firm, Kehinde Dawodu, for allegedly flouting the ‘stop work order’ issued by the court.

 

Specifically, they asked the court for an order directing the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, through his officers, to immediately arrest, detain and produce before the court, any contractor and or worker, save security personnel, found on the property being developed by both Nyong and Dawodu within the estate or any other property currently being developed by the respondents within Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

 

Listed as respondents alongside Nyong and Dawodu in the suit are: National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency; Lekki Gardens Estate Limited; Foreshore Waters Limited and Lagos State Physical Permit Authority.

 

The judge had on July 9, 2021 granted an interim injunction restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and Foreshore Waters Ltd from carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

 

However, in an affidavit attachedto the motion, the residents claimed that the two alleged contemnors in total disregard for the order of the court had continued to work on the site

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tension in Aba as hoodlums attack another police station, kill two officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba A few weeks after the attack and burning of Omoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, hoodlums in the wee hours of Tuesday, ransacked and burnt Abayi Police Station, Aba. New Telegraph learnt that the hoodlums killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a police […]
Metro & Crime

Igboho, Kanu: Nigeria mustn’t regress into era of lawless, says Okei-Odumakin

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The President of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has warned that Nigeria’s democracy should be defended and prevented from being relapsing under military jackboots.   She added that Nigeria must not be allowed to relapse into the days of military jackboots and state-sponsored terrorism as witnessed under maximum ruler, the late Gen. Sani […]
Metro & Crime

Kukah to northern govs: Solve religious strife in your area

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Yola 

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has challenged Governors of the North to take decisive actions that will permanently solve the lingering religious crisis rocking the region.   Bishop Kukah stated that where the Governors meet in Kaduna or in Abuja sharing tea and taking photographs without properly addressing the teething […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica