Contempt: Jail Lekki Gardens’ MD, Osborne residents beg court

Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association have asked Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to commit the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, to prison over alleged disobedience to court’s order.

The residents, in a committal motion filed through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), also asked the court to jail the Project Manager of the construction firm, Kehinde Dawodu, for allegedly flouting the ‘stop work order’ issued by the court.

Specifically, they asked the court for an order directing the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, through his officers, to immediately arrest, detain and produce before the court, any contractor and or worker, save security personnel, found on the property being developed by both Nyong and Dawodu within the estate or any other property currently being developed by the respondents within Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Listed as respondents alongside Nyong and Dawodu in the suit are: National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency; Lekki Gardens Estate Limited; Foreshore Waters Limited and Lagos State Physical Permit Authority.

The judge had on July 9, 2021 granted an interim injunction restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and Foreshore Waters Ltd from carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

However, in an affidavit attachedto the motion, the residents claimed that the two alleged contemnors in total disregard for the order of the court had continued to work on the site

