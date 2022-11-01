News

Contempt: Judge issues bench warrant against NAMA DG

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu  Comment(0)

Justice Babs Kuewumi of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, Tuesday, issued a bench warrant against the Director-General of the National Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) Matthew Pwajok over alleged disobedience to a court order.

The judge ordered the NAMA boss’ arrest consequent upon an application initiated by the lawyer to the third and eighth defendants, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), during the resumption of a N6.95 billion fraud charge instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) against a former NAMA managing director, Ibrahim Abdulsalam and 11 others.

Delivering a short ruling, Justice Kuewumi directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to ensure Pwajok is brought to court.

The case was thereafter adjourned until January 10 and 11, 2023 for the continuation of the proceedings.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu decries Lagos’ low representation in FG’s establishments

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday called on the federal government to consider the state’s indigenes in the employment of scheme of the Federal Government, expressing displeasure over low representation of the state in federal government’s establishments. Speaking when he received Honourable Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. […]
News

Pantami: Attack on Elumelu exposes terrorism apologists – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Says APC’s silence conspiratorial The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the attack on the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu by the house leadership for demanding the resignation or sack of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami exposes those individuals sympathetic to terrorism. The party also expressed worry that […]
News

UniAbuja promotes 44 staff to various ranks

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 44 academic staff to the rank of professor and associate professor. A statement signed by the university’s Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, yesterday in Abuja, explainedthat 22 members of staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 20 to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica