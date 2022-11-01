Contempt: Judge issues bench warrant against NAMA DG

Justice Babs Kuewumi of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, Tuesday, issued a bench warrant against the Director-General of the National Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) Matthew Pwajok over alleged disobedience to a court order.
The judge ordered the NAMA boss’ arrest consequent upon an application initiated by the lawyer to the third and eighth defendants, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), during the resumption of a N6.95 billion fraud charge instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) against a former NAMA managing director, Ibrahim Abdulsalam and 11 others.
Delivering a short ruling, Justice Kuewumi directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to ensure Pwajok is brought to court.
The case was thereafter adjourned until January 10 and 11, 2023 for the continuation of the proceedings.