Contempt: NUJ President, Imo commissioner, others risk jail terms

The Commissioner for Information in Imo State, Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo and those who conducted and participated in Saturday’s factional NUJ election run the risk of being jailed when the National Industrial Court, Owerri Division, resumes next week.

The court had few months ago stopped the election of the factional Imo NUJ Council until a subsisting court case on the last inconclusive election involving the entire Imo NUJ which three candidates had emerged unopposed was determined. New Telegraph gathered that the more prominent Imo NUJ leadership occupying the old secretariat of the Union along Port Harcourt road Owerri, are said to be compiling names of those who took part in the purported election with the intention of going back to court to initiate contempt proceedings.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...