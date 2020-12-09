Metro & Crime

Contempt of Court: Ondo Speaker, three others to be arraigned

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Following the alleged disregard of court order over the refusal to reinstate four suspended members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun and three members of the Assembly are set to be arraigned before the state High Court.
Oleyeloogun was on Wednesday served form 49 (contempt of court committal) by the Ondo State High Court over his failure to obey court order reinstating the suspended lawmakers.
Others served by the court include, the Clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu, Parliamentary Secretary, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Deputy Majority Leader, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi. They are to be arraigned on December 17, 2020.
It will be recalled that the Court presided over by Justice Ademola Bola had ordered the reinstatement of four members of the Assembly who were suspended over their alleged refusal to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.
Following their reinstatement order, the court also ruled the four lawmakers, Iroju Ogundeji, Hon Favour Tomomowo, Tomide Akinribido and Wale William-Adewinle be paid N5 million each for their unlawful suspension.
However, the Assembly presided over by Oleyeloogun approached the Court of Appeal to halt the implementation of the orders of the lower court.
But the appellate court in its judgment upheld the judgment of the lower court and ordered the reinstatement of the lawmaker to their offices and the payment of their entitlements from the day of their unlawful suspension.

