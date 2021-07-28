Contempt: Osborne residents ask court to jail Lekki Gardens MD, Nyong

The Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association have asked Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to commit the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, to prison over alleged disobedience to court’s order.

The residents, in a committal motion filed through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), also want the court to jail the Project Manager of the construction firm, Kehinde Dawodu, for allegedly flouting the stop work order issued by the court.

They are also seeking an order of the court cordoning off the estate of Nyong and Engineer Dawodu, known and situated at Block II Plot 2, Plot 7 Block Plot 5 Block 6, Plot 17 Block 9, Block 9 PIot 23, Block 9 Plot 17, Block 10 Plots 1A,1.,1C, Block 6 Plot 19, Block 6 Plot 12, Block . Plot 9A, Block 6 Plot 14, and Block 11 P ot 2, Signature One on Royal Palm Drive; Signature two, Le Chateau, Insigma and Foreshore Towers on Acacia road.

Specifically, they asked the court for an order directing the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, through his officers, to immediately arrest, detain and produce before the court, any contractor and or worker, save security personnel, found on the property being developed by both Nyong and Dawodu within the estate or any other property currently being developed by the respondents within Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Listed as respondents alongside Nyong and Dawodu in the suit are: National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency; Lekki Gardens Estate Limited; Foreshore Waters Limited and Lagos State Physical Permit Authority.

The judge had on July 9, 2021 granted an interim injunction restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and Foreshore Waters Ltd from carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

However, in an affidavit attached to the motion, the residents claimed that the two alleged contemnors in total disregard for the order of the court have continued to work on the site.

In the affidavit deposed to by one, Ifeoma Maduakor, an Admin Manager of the Osborne Foreshore Phase II Residents’ Association, it was averred that on July 9, 2021, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, granted the interim orders sought by the plaintiffs, restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Limited and Foreshore Waters Limited from further developments on their sites within the Estate, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

