Contending with surging traffic robbery in Lagos

Two journalists, Stanley Akpunonu and Ngozi Egenuka, working with The Guardian Newspapers in Lagos State, recently received their baptism of fire in the hands of traffic robbers, who seemed to have taken over the entire Lagos State metropolis. Both victims were attacked at Cele Bus Stop, along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and their valuables taken. According to the victims, the robbers were armed with machetes and guns.

They lost two Android phones, one iPhone, cash and a laptop worth over N300,000 to the robbers. Recalling the incident, one of the victims, Egenuka, said they were in a bus, heading to Mile II when the tyre of the bus burst along Cele Bus Stop in traffic. “We all came down and asked the conductor and the driver to return our bus fares. While we were arguing and shouting, five men appeared from nowhere and robbed us.

One of them put a gun to Stanley’s head, saying, ‘don’t shout or I will shoot. Oya bring out your phone.’ One of them used his machete to hit my head three times because I refused to release my phone. They snatched my handbag from me,” Egenuka said. On his part, Akpunonu described the experience as traumatising. He said: “A gun was pointed at me and my phones and laptop were taken.

The driver and conductor of the bus we boarded managed to escape before the robbers surrounded the passengers.” The upsurge in the incident of robberies in Lagos State traffic has become a source of concern to residents and motorists in the Lagos metropolis.

Preliminary investigations showed that these traffic robbers are between ages 15 and 20. These youngsters brazenly operate in different parts of the metropolis and usually target periods when there is gridlock. Some motorists claimed that some of these suspects operate even in areas policed by security agents and have never been challenged or checked. The rich, the poor and influential Nigerians are beginning to complain about the spate.

A Nollywood actor and film producer, Charles Inojie, was robbed of his valuables at gunpoint in Lagos traffic. Another actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, shared the news of the robbery via his official Instagram page where he dropped Inojie’s new contact for people who might want to reach him.

Perturbed by the increase, the United States of America Consulate Office, on April 27, issued a security alert about the incessant attacks by motorcycle riders in traffic in Lagos. The consulate noted that these robberies were more at Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

The consulate also described how armed cyclists would follow a vehicle until it stops at a traffic light or intersection, then swoop on the vehicle and thereafter rob the occupants. Although most of the robberies occurred at night, the consulate revealed that it has been observed that robberies also take place during daylight.

The consulate warned members of the public to be aware of their surroundings, especially when driving at night. It also urged motorists to keep doors and windows of vehicles locked while in traffic or at traffic light interjections. It was learnt that routes, which have recently become flashpoints for traffic robberies in Lagos, include the Third Mainland Bridge, Gbagada-Oworonshoki- Ketu, Mile Two-Badagry Expressway, Ojota, Berger, Oshodi-Iyana Isolo, Jibowu- Ojuelegba axis, Iyana Ipaja-Abule Egba and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Lagos State Police Command, in an effort to get rid of these robbers, began a clampdown on different parts of the state metropolis.

This led to the arrest of 10 suspects on May 1, believed to be among those terrorising the Ikeja area of the state. The suspects allegedly attacked unsuspecting commuters and dispossessed them of their belongings. The suspects were arrested following a distress call by one of their victims. The arrest of these 10 suspects led to the apprehension of a 42-yearold man, Mr. Idris Adamu. Police accused Adamu of allegedly receiving stolen items from the suspects, thus aiding their crime. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said: “Operatives attached to the Strike Team of the command, on May 1, about 2pm, arrested 10 suspected cultists and traffic robbers who were attacking and dispossessing innocent people of their belongings at Railway-Crossing, Ikeja Along, Ikeja, Lagos. “The operatives, who responded to a distress call from one of the victims, raced to the area and arrested some of the suspects in action, while others were arrested at their hideouts around Ikeja Along. They also confessed to the crime. The suspects also revealed that they attacked their targets with iron rods, guns, cutlasses and charms during operations.”

Adejobi explained that in the course of police investigation, the suspects revealed the identity of one of their receivers. The receiver was later arrested at Alade Market, where he went to dispose of the stolen goods. Police recovered items like phones, necklaces and wristwatches from the receiver and the suspect robbers. Earlier on January 5, police arrested nine suspected robbers operating in traffic at the Ketu area of the Lagos metropolis. The youngest of the suspects is 18 years’ old.

The PPRO, Adejobi, said the suspects had attacked a couple, Mr. Adejare Adetayo and wife, in the traffic in the area. He added: “Police detectives on an undercover operation along the area went after the suspects and arrested nine of them with their operational weapons.” Similarly, on February 4, police arrested five suspected traffic robbers during a raid on criminals’ hideouts in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The raid on the suspected traffic robbers was said to be in furtherance of the promises of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, at the Ikorodu Town Hall meeting held on January 27, to sanitise the division of illegal and criminal acts. After the meeting, the CP’s Special Strike Force, on February 4, embarked on sting operations.

The Special Strike Force, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Operations, comprised Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives, Police Task Force and policemen from the State Intelligence Department. The operations were carried out simultaneously to raid black spots and traffic robbers along the Ikorodu routes, particularly at Agric area and some other parts of the town, believed to be criminals’ hideouts. The squad succeeded in clearing the blockages on the roads, illegal parks and shops and ended up arresting five men suspected to be traffic robbers and cultists.

The police spokesman, Adejobi, said the police chief, Odumosu, had vowed to consistently carry out sting operations in the Ikorodu area and other parts of the state. The raids, according to him, are to ensure adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

He said: “The commissioner of police has appealed to the traditional rulers, Baales, Iyalojas and unions in the town to support the police in their efforts to sanitise the town and initiate a better security network for them to get rid of traffic robbers and armed robbers.” However, to provide adequate security, the police command, on April 22, deployed 1,000 police officers to check traffic robberies within the Lagos metropolis. The policemen were given motorcycles to make it easier for them to manoeuvre and track traffic robbers. Adejobi explained that ‘One-Chance robbery’ was one of the crimes recorded almost on a daily basis in the state. He said that passengers were often robbed and then pushed out of moving commercial vehicles.

He added: “This is why we have intensified our intelligence and are taking proactive measures to make sure the perpetrators are caught in their hideouts before they strike. “What the commissioner of police has done again is to deploy an additional 1,000 personnel to the traffic division of the state. They were given motorcycles to manoeuvre and keep traffic robbers in check. Traffic robberies have recently become a recurrent feature across Lagos, with the criminals operating under the cover of operating motorcycles on the expressway.” A security analyst, Frank Oshanugor, said other security agencies and paramilitary needed to join hands with the police to tackle the menace. He said: “Personally, I have witnessed a situation where robbers on motorcycle robbed a lady who was going to the market about 5am.

The robbers were loitering around and immediately the lady alighted from a motorcycle, they snatched her bag from her. It was the shouting of the lady which attracted passers-by, but there was nothing people could do to assist her.

“My suggestion to the police is that they should intensify efforts. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough policemen to carry out the duty of monitoring the roads in the state. “Recently, in our area, we held a meeting with a divisional police officer of the area and he complained about the non-availability of enough policemen in his division, let alone in the state. Motorcycle riders should also be banned completely.” Another security expert, Mr. Ben Okezie, said the issue of traffic robbery was a societal problem, which needed to be tackled headlong before it blew out of proportion.

He argued that the huge security votes given to governors should be used for the benefits of youths in the states, to prevent them from taking to arms and crimes. However, Odumosu has refuted claims that traffic robbery was on the increase in the state.

