Content Board, others plan to save oil and gas in Africa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) and Africa Export-Import Bank,

(AFREXIM Bank) have forged a synergy to save energy industry from financial weaknesses, with a view to aiding their transition from fossils to zero-carbon fuels.

The idea will enable them get enough funds to finance renewables, which is the campaign of energy transition globally.

These institutions made this known at the African Local Content Investment Forum, ALCIF, hosted by NCDMB last in Lagos recently.

According to the three African institutions, the synergy will enable them respond to the sustained push by western nations for Africa to abandon her hydrocarbon resources by attracting or deploying funding to the oil and gas industry.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, stated that the African oil-producing countries needed to continue exploiting their hydrocarbon resources to fuel their developmental and economic activities, but their actions must be backed by an urgent strategy to address funding, investment, and technological challenges.

He argued that the challenge of inadequate energy was partly the reason Africa is faced with poverty, conflicts, migration, brain drain and ranks very low on Human Development Index.

He suggested that the African Export-Import Bank, AfreximBank, which supports several oil and gas deals in the continent, the African Development Bank, AfDB and other funds from development financial institutions in Africa could be explored for funding hydrocarbon development projects.

He also recommended that credible businessmen in the continent could also be motivated to pick interest in the industry, adding that “there must be a means of aggregating the various funds so that big-ticket funding transactions can be carried out.”

Similarly, the Secretary-General, APPO, Omar Farouk Ibrahim, pointed out that a major study commissioned by APPO on the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry in Africa in the Light of the Energy Transition revealed that the oil and gas industry in Africa would need a new development model to survive the energy transition.

He said that the partnership would help in forging greater cooperation and collaboration among African oil and gas producing countries, adding that the initiative would aid developmental programmes in the sector.

On sources of finance for energy projects in Africa in the absence of the traditional financiers, the APPO scribe recommended that various oil-producing countries should enact laws that provide for a portion of windfalls from oil and gas sales to be re-invested in the industry.

Acording to him, “we need to find ways of getting African oil and gas producing countries governments to commit a certain percentage of the windfalls to a special fund for the sustenance of the oil and gas industry during the transition period. A guaranteed source of revenue is the only guarantee for the success of the new order we want to see in Africa.”

Ibrahim added that revenue shall not come from the private sector alone because the issue is a matter of national security.

He insisted that “none of the financial institutions operating in Africa today can afford to provide all the funds required for the oil and gas industry in Africa to operate and grow, and at the same time meet its original mandate.”

In his own contributions, the Managing Director of AfreximBank, Benedict Oramah, stated that African countries still relied on fossil fuels for growth and sustainable development, hence there is a need to continue financing oil and gas development in the continent to avoid destabilizing their economies.

Represented by the Director and Head Advisory and Capital Markets, Ibrahim Sagna, Oramah assured of the bank’s commitment to the African oil and gas sector, pointing out that it had extended loans to players in the industry to the tune of $5 billion by the third quarter of 2021.

