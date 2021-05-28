‘Contents on Top Sport TV totally free’

The Chief Executive Officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha, has hinted that Top Sports is a free to air sports dedicated channel on Moreplex TV, which recently secured the broadcast rights to bring top football matches into Nigerian homes starting with Euro 2021 from June 11. In addition to this, the company disclosed that customers who subscribe to the Moreplex TV will enjoy not less than 33 Laliga matches and South American club football flair with at least 38 Brazilian league matches from the 2021/22 club football season.

“Based on the yarnings and hunger for live sports events, especially football by the people of Nigeria and Africa in general, we are happy to present Top Sports TV, a free to air, 100% sports, 24 hours channel Moreplex,” he said. “All contents are totally free to our viewers. Top Sports will also be joining other platforms as long as they are free to air or free to view.

“We are reaching out to other quality sport events/tournaments out there to bring to our sport hungry audiences long awaited and overdue excitement in sports, and football in particular. “Contents on the channel are totally free to the viewer, your only requirement is to have an active decoder. Right now, we are launching with Moreplex TV satellite TV platform. So, once you have an active Moreplex TV decoder, you will be watching UEFA Euro 2021, La Liga, Brazilian championship, many more international football, wrestling, Boxing, etc, all for free.”

