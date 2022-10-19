Contesting against Sanwo-Olu in Lagos waste of time, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, may have set a precedent in the nation’s political culture with his open endorsement of an opposition governor in an electoral contest in which his political party has a candidate.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, yesterday, Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, openly pitched his tent with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, endorsing him for a second term.

It was at the 22nd National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO). The event withthetheme: Spring Forth, Stand Out, was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Another PDP leader and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, accompanied Wike to the event.

The Rivers helmsman rated Sanwo-Olu high in performance, noting that he had raised the standard of governance with quality of projects being delivered across Lagos. Wike said any political party contesting against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos would be wasting time, as Sanwo-Olu’s performance would outshine anyone campaigning against him.

The Rivers State Governor said he had no regrets for openly endorsing Sanwo-Olu, stressing that his endorsement of his Lagos colleague was borne out of his personal conviction about good governance.

Wike said: “If Sanwo-Olu is not doing (well), even if he belongs to my party, I will not come here. If you belong to my party and you are not doing well in governance, you won’t see me. If you don’t belong to my party and you are doing well, you will see me. Good governance is what I stand for. I will not regret to say that I am in support of you (Sanwo-Olu) for second term. Others should not waste their time.

“Look at the kind of projects coming from this women’s group. Why would any reasonable person not support the government that is encouraging this? Let’s also look at the kind of physical infrastructure being delivered in Lagos. This confirms Lagos as a ‘State of excellence.’ For me, I’m satisfied with what Sanwo-Olu has done and it doesn’t matter the party he belongs.”

In his response, Sanwo- Olu described Wike’s endorsement as another example of “politics without bitterness.” He said Lagos and Rivers states had learnt from each other in terms of projects and development, adding that both would continue to cooperate on shared interest.

“There is no better person that is fit as a guest speaker at the conference other than the hardworkingGovernorWike of Rivers State. We brought him here to share in his experience and also for him to see what we are doing in Lagos. “We are encouraging collaboration without bitterness and without talking about our parties or political differences. If you are doing well, it doesn’t matter where you belong. We should encourage peer review across parties.

Wike had invited me to Rivers for projects commissioning in the past. We have challenged ourselves in a positive way; this is good for thegrowthof ourpoliticsand the nation.” Wike also spoke about the qualities that the next president must bring forward, saying the nation deserved a president that would have the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“We are looking for a president that has the capacity and experience in governance, who can put food on the table for everyone and fight insecurity.”

The Rivers governor said he would be going backhome with lessons from the Conference, noting that Lagos has set the standard on how to empower women for growth and development.

