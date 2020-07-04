Continent Building, AU-ECOSOCC partner on Business Bridge project

In continuation of the actualisation of African Union (AU) African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council Agenda 2063, (AU –ECOSOCC), Nigeria, in partnership with Continent Building Initiative initiated Business Bridge Project, which is devoted to growing SMEs by bridging the gap between investors in Africa and the Diaspora with small and medium business owners. According to the two partners, Business Bridge is focused on developing Africa’s economy by growing small and medium scale businesses, a critical element to any Economy by creating a ‘bridge’ between investors in Africa and Diaspora with entrepreneurs who have the will and business knowledge but with little or no access to funding.

Under this initiative, an investor provides the fund for a business project (usually small/medium scale business project) while Business Bridge recommends the beneficiaries who are business owners with the technical/vocational know-how and investment supervisors alongside a financial institution to ensure the proper dis-bursement of investment returns to investors. All investments are insured and investors can monitor their investment from their user’s account and decide on the frequency of return – remittance – monthly, quarterly, annually or biannually. The business bridge also offers an opportunity for Africans in Diaspora and friends of Africa to be partake in building Africa’s economy while raking in good returns on their investment without having to leave the convenience of their abode. Four Nigerian banks; Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Union Bank and Access Bank, are the financial institutions that are involved with the project.

The banks are expected to receive investments and disburse returns to investors and other partners in the business. Each investment will be managed by a Business Bridge account officer. According to the details of the business plan, investments lower than $10,000 will be monitored and managed by an investment supervisor while investments higher than $10,000 will also be monitored and managed by an investment manager. The investment advisor advises and recommends the viable investments to potential investors for them to invest in.

Some of the outlined businesses for investment include: Farming, fishing and bead making. According to the management of Continent Building, the vision of the project is to grow Africa’s economy from bottom – up: ‘‘Our vision is to grow Africa’s economy from bottom up by financing small and medium scale businesses with investments as low as one thousand dollars,’’ while the mission is: ‘‘To facilitate a bridge between investors in Diaspora and small scale business owners in Africa; and To facilitate a bridge between investors in Africa and small scale business owners in Africa.’’ As part of enforcing the Bridge Project, there is a move to bring onboard professionals in different fields to strengthen the seamless implementation of the project. These core professionals include: Entrepreneurs with viable business idea or vocation; Business Advisors; Investment Man- agers; and Investment Supervisor

Like this: Like Loading...