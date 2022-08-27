Continent Hotel Akure celebrates Best Customer -friendly Hotel in Nigeria award

For Continent Hotel Akure, one of the luxury hotels in the city of the Sunshine State of Ondo, it was celebration time and also that of renewal of its devotion to offering quality product and service to its numerous guests, as the hotel rolled out the drums and the red carpet to toast to its award as the Best Customer – friendly Hotel in Nigeria at the recently held Hotel Managers Conference and Awards in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Guests and visitors at various times have testified of their experience at the hotel, which is noted for its premium curated customers friendly offers.

The Convener of the Hotel Managers Conference, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, aptly alluded to this culture of amazing hospitality when he noted that: ‘‘The contagious hospitality that one is greeted with once within the facility of the hotel is an experience that is never going to be forgotten in a lifetime.’’

The General Manager of the hotel, Pamela Jonah, who is described as one of the young thoroughbred hospitality professionals in the country, is credited among others for the recent achievement of the hotel. Jonah is noted for her somewhat Midas touch that has seen the profile of the hotel in its over one year history risen to recognisable height. For the GM who has garnered a lot of experiences working with several international brands within Nigeria and African countries, the award means a lot and hopefully, will motive her to path unknown. ‘‘This award means a lot to me. It is a great motivation and a call for more effective productivity,’’ she says. This is even as she acknowledges the support of the personnel of the hotel. ‘‘I must acknowledge the good team spirit existing among the staff that worked with me to achieve set targets within timelines.

This aspect has been paramount to the success of this brand.’’ According to her, the vision of the hotel management is to make Continent Hotel Akure hotel of first choice. ‘‘Continent Hotel Akure runs with a vision of making the hotel as the hotel of first choice for customers in Akure and everyone who enters the State for business or leisure,’’ she discloses. Adding that: ‘‘We are always happy to welcome our guests to the best European service standards at the Continent Hotels and Suites Akure.’’ This feat, she insists is just the beginning as the hotel’s sight is on greater heights. To achieve this, she discloses that the hotel is not letting down the ball as it will continue to upgrade her facilities and services in a bid to sustain her position in the market and also earn more accolades. ‘‘Our hotel brand dream of standing out in the industry must be adhere to, without compromise, to best global practices in the hospitality industry,’’ she says.

Facilities/services

Continent Hotels and Suites, which is located in a serene area of Akure, is a member of Continent Worldwide Hotel chain with hotels across four continents. The mid-to-upper market business and leisure hotel features 70 luxurious rooms and suites of different categories, all fitted with modern hospitality furnishing and amenities for the comfort of guests. It has all – day restaurant facilities offering both African and continental dishes and complimentary breakfast curated by professional chefs and kitchen hands while its lounge and bar offers wide selection of drinks. It also caters for business meetings and social events of different types as it has fully equipped conference and meeting rooms. For wellness offering, its boasts well fitted gym featuring different facilities for the pleasure of guests while its outdoor swimming pool offers serene atmosphere for people to indulge in cool dip and savour the mood of the day. The hotel is located approximately 15 minutes away from Akure Airport, with the State secretariat, Akure City Mall and local entertainment outlets within its precinct.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...