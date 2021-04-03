Continent Hotel Akure opens for business

Akure, the capital city of Ondo State has welcomed its first ever international hotel brand to its hospitality landscape with Continent Worldwide Hotels, one of the newest entrants to growing ranks of international hotel brands in Nigeria, set to formally open its first property in Nigeria. Located at Alagbaka extension, opposite the Federal Secretariat, Akure, the new hotel is presently undergoing soft opening and will officially open in May 2021.

The 70 mixed-rooms property features among others deluxe and twin rooms, executive and presidential suites. One of its unique offerings, and first of its kind in this part of the country, are its apartment-like studios for long-staying business or holiday-centric minds. Other facilities include restaurant and lounge, swimming pool, gym, multi -purpose meeting room, and conference facilities. Speaking on this feat, the Senior Vice President for Africa, Continent Worldwide Hotels, Prof. Wasiu Babalola, said it is a commendable and welcomed development even as he expressed excitement over its prospect and looking forward to the official opening in the coming months.

“At Continent Worldwide Hotels, we are confident that it is only a matter of time before our industry turns around, and therefore, all of us must continue to work together by prioritising our goals to prepare for a better future,’’ he stated. Adding further that: “We remain committed to expanding our footprint in our target markets offering superior brand standards and exceptional management options to hotel owners with flexible terms tailored for diverse market segments. “The Nigerian hotel sector shall experience our service uniqueness with the completion of this amazing property.’’

He noted that in keeping with Continent Worldwide Hotels’ corporate social responsibility, the group would be contributing to community welfare initiatives in Africa. “We will invest back in the community as well as the development of people who work for us with an aim to improve lives. “Our goal is to become one of the strongest and most preferred employers by supporting critical social causes such as funding and resources support for existing hospitality professional bodies, mentorship programme towards the building of the next generation managers for Africa and the establishment of the Continent Hospitality Academy for Africa with aim of developing the capacities of the employees and industry within the continent.”

