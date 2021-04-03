Travel & Tourism

Continent Hotel Akure opens for business

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Akure, the capital city of Ondo State has welcomed its first ever international hotel brand to its hospitality landscape with Continent Worldwide Hotels, one of the newest entrants to growing ranks of international hotel brands in Nigeria, set to formally open its first property in Nigeria. Located at Alagbaka extension, opposite the Federal Secretariat, Akure, the new hotel is presently undergoing soft opening and will officially open in May 2021.

The 70 mixed-rooms property features among others deluxe and twin rooms, executive and presidential suites. One of its unique offerings, and first of its kind in this part of the country, are its apartment-like studios for long-staying business or holiday-centric minds. Other facilities include restaurant and lounge, swimming pool, gym, multi -purpose meeting room, and conference facilities. Speaking on this feat, the Senior Vice President for Africa, Continent Worldwide Hotels, Prof. Wasiu Babalola, said it is a commendable and welcomed development even as he expressed excitement over its prospect and looking forward to the official opening in the coming months.

“At Continent Worldwide Hotels, we are confident that it is only a matter of time before our industry turns around, and therefore, all of us must continue to work together by prioritising our goals to prepare for a better future,’’ he stated. Adding further that: “We remain committed to expanding our footprint in our target markets offering superior brand standards and exceptional management options to hotel owners with flexible terms tailored for diverse market segments. “The Nigerian hotel sector shall experience our service uniqueness with the completion of this amazing property.’’

He noted that in keeping with Continent Worldwide Hotels’ corporate social responsibility, the group would be contributing to community welfare initiatives in Africa. “We will invest back in the community as well as the development of people who work for us with an aim to improve lives. “Our goal is to become one of the strongest and most preferred employers by supporting critical social causes such as funding and resources support for existing hospitality professional bodies, mentorship programme towards the building of the next generation managers for Africa and the establishment of the Continent Hospitality Academy for Africa with aim of developing the capacities of the employees and industry within the continent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

WTD 2020 celebration: NTDC DG, Coker, tasks on domestic tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin Coker, has tasked Nigerians on focusing on domestic tourism as the country grapples with economic crisis foisted on its by the impact of COVID – 19. Coker made this call during the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day, with the them: ‘Tourism and […]
Travel & Tourism

Attracting African domestic travellers Post COVID-19: Give them options

Posted on Author Ansie Vicente

Background The big question facing players in the hospitality sector in Africa and across the globe: What is the key to reviving this once-thriving industry, which has been left decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening millions of jobs and livelihoods? Focus on domestic tourists Domestic tourists will be first to begin travelling again, so it […]
Travel & Tourism

Christmas Treat: Afang soup

Posted on Author Chef Maria Brendant Umoh

Chef Maria Brendant of Soup and Sauce delights our weekend with her special pick for Christmas celebration, Afang soup, which is an Efik traditional delicacy. Afang soup is one of the top rated Nigerian soups; this delicious soup is a native to the Efiks whom are major occupant of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica