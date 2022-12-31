Continent Hotels appoints Omanya Vice President, Eastern Africa

Continent Hotels and Resorts Africa, one of the fastest growing and emerging hotel brands in the globe, has announced the appointment of Mr. Yusuf Olela Omanya, as the Vice President for its Eastern Africa’s operations. The appointment, according to the group’s management, is in its bid to consolidate on its presence and brand positioning in the region and the entire continent. The new VP will be in charge of the brand’s presence, expansion and exploring further opportunities in Eastern Africa comprising 13 countries that make up the region’s economic block and Malawi.

His appointment is effective February 1, 2023. Omanya holds MBA in Marketing from the University of Applied Management, UAM Erding, Germany; Bachelor degree in Hospitality Management from Kenyatta, Kenya and Diploma in Hotel Management from Kenya Utalii College. He is a certified Hospitality Strategic manager with Cornel University, New York under its professional development programme and a member of Cornel Hotel Society. He is the Chief Executive of Sunbird Tourism Plc; a leading hotel chain brand in Malawi with nine hotels.

Omanya is joining the Continent Worldwide Hotel with over 24 years’ experience in the hospitality industry covering various capacities. This include senior positions as Operations Manager, General Manager and Chief Executive within Africa and having grown as restaurant manager, Brand Manager, Sales Manager, Food and Beverage Director, Operations Manager General Manager and Chief Executive of local and international hotel brands. He has also worked with the major international brands such as Fairmont Hotels and Raffles; Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) and Swiss International Hotels and Resorts.

Mr. Bogac Gulderen, Vice President Operations and Franchise Development Global of Continent Worldwide Hotels, said of his appointment; “We are happy to have Yusuf join the team towards increasing our momentum in Africa as this is important to our long-term strategies to proactively target recovery and growth in the hospitality sector. ‘‘At Continent Worldwide Hotels, we remain committed to expand our footprint in our target markets offering superior brand standards and exceptional management options to hotel owners with flexible terms tailored for diverse market segments.”

While congratulating the new vice president, Professor Wasiu Babalola, Senior Vice President for Africa, disclosed the group’s plans for contributing to community welfare initiatives in Africa. “We will invest back in the community as well as the development of people who work with and for us with an aim to improve lives,’’ he said, adding that; ‘‘Our goal is to become the strongest and most preferred employer by supporting critical social causes such as funding and resources supports for existing hospitality professional bodies, mentorship programme towards the building of the next generation managers for the Continent.” Continent Worldwide Hotel operates about 79 hotels globally in 11 countries across four continents, with an innovative and progressive integrated hospitality management, franchisor and development company, with a focus on mid to upscale hotels and resorts that are intelligently designed and operated for the professional and leisure needs of the business traveller, while offering a fresh perspective on hospitality.

