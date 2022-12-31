Travel & Tourism

Continent Hotels appoints Omanya Vice President, Eastern Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Continent Hotels and Resorts Africa, one of the fastest growing and emerging hotel brands in the globe, has announced the appointment of Mr. Yusuf Olela Omanya, as the Vice President for its Eastern Africa’s operations. The appointment, according to the group’s management, is in its bid to consolidate on its presence and brand positioning in the region and the entire continent. The new VP will be in charge of the brand’s presence, expansion and exploring further opportunities in Eastern Africa comprising 13 countries that make up the region’s economic block and Malawi.

His appointment is effective February 1, 2023. Omanya holds MBA in Marketing from the University of Applied Management, UAM Erding, Germany; Bachelor degree in Hospitality Management from Kenyatta, Kenya and Diploma in Hotel Management from Kenya Utalii College. He is a certified Hospitality Strategic manager with Cornel University, New York under its professional development programme and a member of Cornel Hotel Society. He is the Chief Executive of Sunbird Tourism Plc; a leading hotel chain brand in Malawi with nine hotels.

Omanya is joining the Continent Worldwide Hotel with over 24 years’ experience in the hospitality industry covering various capacities. This include senior positions as Operations Manager, General Manager and Chief Executive within Africa and having grown as restaurant manager, Brand Manager, Sales Manager, Food and Beverage Director, Operations Manager General Manager and Chief Executive of local and international hotel brands. He has also worked with the major international brands such as Fairmont Hotels and Raffles; Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) and Swiss International Hotels and Resorts.

Mr. Bogac Gulderen, Vice President Operations and Franchise Development Global of Continent Worldwide Hotels, said of his appointment; “We are happy to have Yusuf join the team towards increasing our momentum in Africa as this is important to our long-term strategies to proactively target recovery and growth in the hospitality sector. ‘‘At Continent Worldwide Hotels, we remain committed to expand our footprint in our target markets offering superior brand standards and exceptional management options to hotel owners with flexible terms tailored for diverse market segments.”

While congratulating the new vice president, Professor Wasiu Babalola, Senior Vice President for Africa, disclosed the group’s plans for contributing to community welfare initiatives in Africa. “We will invest back in the community as well as the development of people who work with and for us with an aim to improve lives,’’ he said, adding that; ‘‘Our goal is to become the strongest and most preferred employer by supporting critical social causes such as funding and resources supports for existing hospitality professional bodies, mentorship programme towards the building of the next generation managers for the Continent.” Continent Worldwide Hotel operates about 79 hotels globally in 11 countries across four continents, with an innovative and progressive integrated hospitality management, franchisor and development company, with a focus on mid to upscale hotels and resorts that are intelligently designed and operated for the professional and leisure needs of the business traveller, while offering a fresh perspective on hospitality.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing celebrate 10th anniversary of Africa’s first 787 Dreamliner

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing during the week celebrated the 10th anniversary of the first 787 Dreamliner delivery, to the leading African carrier. Over the past decade, Ethiopian Airlines has utilised the outstanding capabilities of the 787 to sustainably grow its longhaul network across the world, making its hub in Addis Ababa one of the leading […]
Travel & Tourism

ABTA to hold sustainability webinar November 11

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Africa Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced November 11 date for its webinar conference. This is according to Monique Swart, the founder of the travel body. The webinar will focus on sustainability, with Martin Hiller, a sustainability expert from RX-Africa, sharing insights on sustainable corporate travel programmes. Swart noted that discussion points to be addressed […]
Travel & Tourism

Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Heineken celebrate partnership

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

It was all colours and celebration at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja when the five star rated hotel and Heineken recently hosted a gathering to mark their partnership. The event, which was held at the upgraded Heineken Capital Bar, was attended by the top management staff of the two organisations and the crème de la […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica