Continues pending your old notes, Abiodun tells residents

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the residents of the state to continue spending the old Naira notes, saying that it is only the Supreme Court of Nigeria that has the final say in the matter. Abiodun, who made the call in Abeokuta during an engagement with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the Supreme Court has made a pronouncement that the status quo should remain, hence the need for the people to continue with the old notes. According to him, “There is a court order from the Supreme Court, the highest court in our land that says status quo should be maintained on the matter of this new naira.

So, I appeal to you not to be violent, but go ahead and spend the old naira notes. “I want to apologise for the level of hardship that all of us are facing at this point in time in this country, I want you to know that I as your governor, I have no hand in it, neither do I or any of our colleagues have any part to play in this.” Speaking further, the governor maintained that though the redesigning of the naira is the obligation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, its implementation was not well outlined to ensure that the people get value for their money paid back into the banks. “As good and laudable as the policy is, we are shocked at its implementation.

Why should we want to redesign the naira which of course is the right of the CBN, and then turn it into a sort of cash confiscation policy? “When you want to redesign the naira, you have an obligation to ensure that every naira that is taken, you give the same value back, that becomes your obligation because it is your choice to redesign the naira.’’ Earlier in his remarks, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Akin Akinsanya, while noting that the leaders of the Association across the five blocks in the state, had earlier met with Abiodun where he promised to ensure equal development of the state, without leaving any section unattended to.

 

