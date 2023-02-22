Continuous crude oil theft threatens govt’s credibility –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has highlighted the threat posed by oil theft in the Niger Delta to the security and economic advancement of the country.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ conference on oil theft and losses in Abuja yesterday, he said those in charge of oil production under whom oil theft and sabotage are perpetrated must be held responsible.

According to him, tackling crude oil theft and sabotage remains a major concern of the government. He said those in charge must be accountable because, besides economic consequences, institutional and personal reputations were at stake.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the VP said: “So grievous a crime cannot simply be a subject of summary; people must do their jobs and if they are unable to do them, then there must be an accounting for such failures. Institutional and personal reputations are at stake.”

He added: “Oil theft and sabotage of oil and gas assets are a clear and present danger to our economy and national security. Not only do they pose a serious threat to oil exploration and our energy economy, but they also impact negatively on revenue accruals to the federation and the business prospects of investors in the oil sector.”

Noting that the government had prioritised the development of Niger Delta as well as the protection of oil assets, Osinbajo stated: “The theft of crude oil and the accompanying attacks on our energy infrastructure, especially in Niger Delta has since the inception of our administration been of utmost concern.”

Against the backdrop of huge production cuts and revenue losses, he also highlighted the work done by the National Economic Council, which he chairs. He stated that the Council had set up an ad hoc committee to ascertain the magnitude of oil theft and losses in Nigeria and recommended appropriate remedial measures.

Osinbajo said: “Most of the recommendations of the Ad hoc Committee informed the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and are being implemented. Even so, acts of vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure, oil theft as well as low production yields are still being reported in damaging and unacceptable proportions.”

Speaking on the theme: ‘Protecting Petroleum Industry Assets for Improved Economy’, the VP said: “This administration is confronting these acts of economic terrorism on multiple fronts and with a range of tools.

“We have invested significantly in scaling up our maritime security architecture. In June 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure Project is otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project – a collaborative multi-agency effort involving the armed forces, the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Maritime Administration & Safety Agency (NIMASA), jointly led by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Defence.

“The project provides air, naval and land assets for surveillance, policing, and search and rescue operations in our coastal waters and our exclusive economic zones.” The VP restated the Buhari administration’s commitment to “captaining the ship of governance to the very last hour,” noting that “we committed to leaving our best actions, thoughts and ideas for use of the next administration and the benefit of our nation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...