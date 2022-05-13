Continuous FGM denies girls, women right to quality education – Tallen

The United Nations defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life. Gender-Based Violence (GBV) or Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), has been described as a global pandemic that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime as it surpasses national, cultural, racial and class boundaries leading to the sudden death of many women globally. According to World Bank global statistics beyond the devastating impact on survivors and their families, these acts of violence and harmful practices have been proven to have huge social and economic impact.

In Nigeria, violence against women is evident in many forms, including domestic, verbal and physical abuse, rape and sexual assault, early and forced marriages, incest, female genital cutting, acid baths and deaths. Women continue to suffer all forms of degradation and deprivation in public and private spaces. Recently, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen said until Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) or cutting is eliminated, the sustainable development goals may not be achieved in full.

“Eliminating FGM is crucial to realizing many of the other Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs), including targets on health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth. The continuous practice of FGM denies girls and women the right to quality education, opportunities for decent work and their health particularly sexual and reproductive are threatened,” she pointed out.

Tallen acknowledged that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the grave danger of the practice “permit me to inform you that the present administration under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the grave dangers of this practice to women and girls. This informed the emphasis on one of the priority deliverables of this ministry from 2019 to 2023 collaborating with the Ministry of Health to eradicate harmful practices to women and girls, including Female Genital Mutilation. We are in a defining moment in our advocacy to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) through the historic launch of the ‘Movement for Good to End FGM’.

The minister described FGM is a traditional practice inflicted on girls and women. “FGM is a traditional practice inflicted on girls and women worldwide and it is widely recognised as a violation of human rights, which is deeply rooted in cultural beliefs and perceptions over decades and generations. The procedure involves the partial or total removal of the external female genital causing injury to the female genital organs.”

Negatives

She highlighted some negatives associated with the practices as: “In places where it is practiced it is seen as a rite of passage of a girl-child to womanhood and this is encouraged by family members in the fear and belief of societal sanctions. I will like to state firmly that the procedure of FGM has no health benefit for girls and women. The resulting outcomes of FGM are adverse pain and haemorrhaging, infection, acute urinary retention following such trauma, damage to the urethra or anus. “During the procedure, the victim would struggle through an experience which leads to chronic pelvic infection, dysmenorrhea, retention cysts, sexual difficulties, obstetric complications, bleeding, and prolonged labour leading to fistula formation amongst others. The mental and psychological agony a t t a c h e d with FGM is deemed the most serious complication because t h e p r o b – l e m d o e s n o t manif e s t outwardly for help to be offered.” Available statistics show that Nigeria has the highest number of cases of FGM in the world accounting for about 15 million out of 130 million circumcised women worldwide. The South-South zone with 77% among adult women has the highest prevalence practice in the country. This is followed by the South East zone with 68% and South West zone with 65%. The Northern part of Nigeria is also not free from this practice. “According to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Section 4 of the Constitution states: ‘No person shall be subjected to any form of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment’. “The Child Rights Acts 2003 in section 11B states that: ‘No child shall be subjected to any form of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment’.” “The Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 is indeed a viable weapon in this crusade. It recommends that “…a person who performs female circumcision or genital mutilation or engages another to carry out such, commits an offence punishable by four years imprisonment or to a fine of N200,000 or both,” the minister said

Stepping up advocacy

Speaking on the domestication of the VAAP act and Child’s Rights Act, the minister noted that: “The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs as the national machinery for the advancement of the rights of women and girls is concerned about the lack of domestication of these Act in some states of the Federation. I am, however, happy to note that 34 states have domesticated the VAPP Act (2015), while 27 States have domesticated the Child Rights Act (2003). We will therefore scale up our advocacy to these states to ensure compliance and push for more convictions to serve as a deterrent to others. We need to see implementation; we need to see mo r e budgetary commitment to this cause at all levels. “The culture has long been shrouded in silence, which makes it difficult for victims to speak for fear of stigmatization. We must together provide an enabling environment to support the victims through making FGM-related support services free and increase the awareness on the health and social impact of these practices on our economy.” In this regard, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, according to Tallen, has made remarkable progress in the crusade to eradicate FGM and other Harmful Practices with support from UNFPA in the following areas: Annual observance of February 6 every year to join the global community to commit to Zero Tolerance on the dangers of FGM on women and girls. The day is set aside to create awareness on the eradication of FGM across countries in the world. Engagement with state governors, notable women leaders, traditional/religious leaders, state Houses of Assembly members, young boys and girls, media, private sectors and professional bodies on ending all forms of harmful practices that are against women and girls in Sokoto, Oyo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Kwara and Gombe states. Establishment of a surveillance system and mobilization of ‘FGM Champions’ to deliver door-to-door household discussions with community groups for the FGM in Oyo and Osun states. “We hope to scale up this coverage. Community Consensus Building and Public Declaration of FGM Abandonment in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states to get data of communities that are ready to abandon the FGM practice and also gather data of the communities that are yet to consent for abandonment of FGM practice.

UNICEF’s intervention

Disturbed by this worrying trend, UNICEF in collaboration with the Federal Government launched a community-led initiative to eliminate the harmful practice in five Nigerian states where FGM is highly prevalent – Ebonyi, Ekiti, Imo, Osun and Oyo. Nearly three million girls and women would have undergone FGM in these states in the last five years. “The Movement for Good,” according to UNICEF, will reach five million adolescent girls and boys, women including especially pregnant and lactating mothers, men, grandparents, and traditional, community and religious leaders, legislators, justice sector actors, and state officials through an online pledge to ‘say no’ to FGM. “The movement will mobilize affected communities for concrete action at the household level to protect girls at risk of FGM. It will challenge misconceptions on FGM and the discriminatory reasons it is practiced and break the silence around the practice together with communities,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

