Continuous killings may hamper 2023 elections, Archbishop Martins warns

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has asked the Federal Government to prioritise security of Nigerians and deploy intelligent ways of fighting insecurity.

He warned at the Lagos Archdiocesan Synod Assembly held recently at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, that the 2023 General Elections may be hampered if nothing is done to deal with continuous killings and kidnaps in the nation, that have brought untold pain and negative impacts on the socio-economic and political life of Nigerians.

Citing the recent attacks of worshippers in St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State which led to the death of over 50 people, the adoption of some priests and prelate of the Methodist Church, amongst several others, Archbishop Martins noted that the renewed surge of attacks on religious institutions in the country calls for urgent intervention by security agencies.

“I have said that the government has not done enough in addressing the incidences of insecurity in the country. On the contrary, the bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists are having a field day as they continue to thrive in their nefarious activities.

“The government owes us the citizens a responsibility to safeguard our lives and properties. It needs to deploy more intelligence in identifying these bandits and bring them to the book. As we near the 2023 general elections, more logistics need to be deployed to protect the lives of Nigerians. Unless this is done, next year’s elections may be hampered,” Martins stated.

The clergy who advised Nigerians to be more security cautious as they go about their daily businesses, also tasked the various state governors to collaborate with the FG in ridding the country of all criminal elements.

He also encouraged all Nigerians to endeavor to get registered with INEC and ensure they vote for the right leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop commended the Archdiocesan Synod Team for their effort in effectively coordinating the success of the parish and Archdiocesan phases of the Synod of Synodality as convoked by Pope Francis last year October.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...