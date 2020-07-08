Contraband worth N1.2bn seized by North Central Joint Border Operations

North Central Joint Border Drill Operation, comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states, has impounded contraband goods worth N1.2 billion between May and July this year.

Also, it arrested 53 suspects who will be taken to court after investigation.

Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, said: “Within the period under review, a patrol team comprising Nigeria Customs Officers, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Immigration Service, DSS, Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies raided two warehouses at Abayawo and Ita-Merin areas of Ilorin West Local Government of Kwara State, suspected to be stockpiled with foreign par boiled rice.

“The two stores were raided and a total of 450 and 224 Bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each respectively were discovered to be smuggled into the state.

“Late last month, the patrol team covering Babanna axis of the Sector in Niger State, intercepted two Mitsubishi Canter with Reg. No XA-241-WEL and XC-166-SUL respectively laden with 54 drums of smuggled petrol with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) N1.9 million with two suspects.

“The most exceptional seizure was the interception of a tipper, with Reg. No. ZAR 803 XA that carefully concealed 140 bags of foreign rice under sharp sand.

“It is disturbing that some die hard smugglers have also resorted to using Keke Napep to smuggle rice. The Sector wishes to reiterate its stand that there is no retreat on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise or camouflage.”

Like this: Like Loading...