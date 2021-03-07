Contract breach: B4G seeks order to block SAP accounts in CBN, 22 banks 

A consulting firm, B4G Ltd, has asked Justice E. O. Ashade of a Lagos High Court to restrain Systems Applications Products (SAP) from dissipating the sums of $3,371,945.27 and N5 million with 28 respondents including the Central Bank of Nigeria and 22 other banks, pending the hearing and determination of an alleged contract breach suit.

It is also seeking a mareva injunction restraining the 1st to 28th respondents from releasing to SAP funds or other instruments belonging to the firm and held with the 1st to 28th respondents up to the value of $3, 371, 945. 27 and N5 million pending the determination of the suit.

It is also praying for an order directing the 1st to 28th respondents to file and serve affidavits before the court “disclosing an account of all monies, funds or other instruments belonging and/or due and payable to the defendants and held with them, including but not limited to any pending contractual obligations and payments due to the defendants as at the date of service of the motion on each of the respondents”.

B4G Consulting Ltd & Anor, represented by David Ogebe, are the claimants/applicants in the suit marked LD/ADR/519/2016, while Systems Applications Products Nig. Ltd and Systems Applications Products (Africa Region) (Proprietary) Ltd are the defendants/respondents and are represented by Adedapo Tunde-Olowu (SAN).

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services; Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd; Department of Petroleum Resources; Debt Management Office; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 22 other commercial banks are nominal respondents in the application for mareva injunction.