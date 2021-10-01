Contract breach: Court restrains Shippers’ Council from invading shipping firm

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the Nigerian Shippers’ Council from invading the premises of a shipping firm, CMA CGM Nigeria Ltd, to harass its employees. A firm, Fabiola Trading Company Ltd and the Coordinator of Port Standing Task Team, Moses Olayemi Fadipe, were also affected by the restraining order. The order was made sequel to a September 27, 2021 ex-parte motion filed and argued by CMA CGM’s lawyer, Mr. Babajide Koku (SAN), in a suit marked FHC/L/ CS//2021. Fabiola Trading Company Ltd, Moses Olayemi Fadipe and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) were joined as first to third respondents in the suit. In the restraining order, Justice Lifu stopped the respondents from intimidating the plaintiff’s employees “with a view to compel or coerce them into releasing the goods shipped by the 1st respondent under B/L NAM9246749 (Container Nos. TGHU1294951)”.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Lagos, Kano, four others to get higher vaccine doses –FG
Six states – Lagos, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi and Oyo – would receive higher doses of the first batch of COVID- 19 vaccines for health workers, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said. The breakdown of the data released by the NPHCDA at the weekend showed: Kano, 3,557; Lagos, 3,131; Katsina, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyetola signs 2021 Appropriation Bill into law
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law. The budget size is about N109 billion. This is just as he said Year 2021 would witness a new phase of massive transformation that would take the state to higher levels. He said the budget would offer greater hope of job […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: 16 out of every 100 samples return positive –PTF
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has raised the alarm over the spate of infection since the second wave of the disease hit Nigeria. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who doubles as the Chairman of PTF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)