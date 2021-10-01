Contract breach: Court restrains Shippers’ Council from invading shipping firm

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the Nigerian Shippers’ Council from invading the premises of a shipping firm, CMA CGM Nigeria Ltd, to harass its employees. A firm, Fabiola Trading Company Ltd and the Coordinator of Port Standing Task Team, Moses Olayemi Fadipe, were also affected by the restraining order. The order was made sequel to a September 27, 2021 ex-parte motion filed and argued by CMA CGM’s lawyer, Mr. Babajide Koku (SAN), in a suit marked FHC/L/ CS//2021. Fabiola Trading Company Ltd, Moses Olayemi Fadipe and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) were joined as first to third respondents in the suit. In the restraining order, Justice Lifu stopped the respondents from intimidating the plaintiff’s employees “with a view to compel or coerce them into releasing the goods shipped by the 1st respondent under B/L NAM9246749 (Container Nos. TGHU1294951)”.

