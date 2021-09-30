Contract breach: Court restrains Shippers’ Council from invading shipping firm

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the Nigerian Shippers’ Council from invading the premises of a shipping firm, CMA CGM Nigeria Ltd, to harass its employees.

A firm, Fabiola Trading Company Ltd and the Coordinator of Port Standing Task Team, Moses Olayemi Fadipe, were also affected by the restraining order.

The order was made sequel to a September 27, 2021 ex-parte motion filed and argued by CMA CGM’s lawyer, Mr. Babajide Koku (SAN), in a suit marked FHC/L/CS//2021. Fabiola Trading Company Ltd, Moses Olayemi Fadipe and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) were joined as first to third respondents in the suit.

In the restraining order, Justice Lifu stopped the respondents from intimidating the plaintiff’s employees “with a view to compel or coerce them into releasing the goods shipped by the 1st respondent under B/L NAM9246749 (Container Nos. TGHU1294951)”.

The judge held that the order stands “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff’s motion on notice which must be served on the respondents within 72 hours.”

Justice Lifu, however, ordered the plaintiff (CMA CGM) to file an undertaking to indemnify the affected parties to the tune of N100 million if it was discovered afterwards that the court was misled and that the order was unnecessary in the first instance.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned October 21, 2021 for the hearing of the plaintiff’s motion on notice.

In an affidavit in support of the motion on notice deposed to by a lawyer, Oloruntola Sogunro, it was averred that the 1st respondent (Fabiola Trading Company) under a contract of carriage between it and the plaintiff’s Principal “Carrier”, shipped in one container TGHU1294951 from the United States to Nigeria.

“Prior to the above shipment, the 1st respondent had earlier shipped in some goods under different BL’s into Nigeria wherein the 1st respondent is indebted to the plaintiff to the tune of over N20 million being accrued demurrage for extended use of its containers and all efforts to get the 1st respondent to pay the accrued demurrage for detaining its containers had proved abortive.

“The plaintiff is backed by contractual and 3rd respondent’s (NSC) enabling laws, and authorised to collect empty containers from importers and demurrage accruing from extended use of such containers alongside other relevant charges.”

Like this: Like Loading...