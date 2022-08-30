Contract default, N2trn debt, others threaten power generation

Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies in Nigeria, Dr Joy Ogaji, has raised the alarm that lack of sanctity to contracts, foreign exchange challenges and huge indebtedness are inhibiting the operations of power generation companies in Nigeria. She alleged that Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company was owing the generation companies about N2 trillion. She stated that this had hampered the ability of the generation companies to perform optimally and even expand their services. He spoke to New Telegraph during the strategic international annual conference 2022 of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria in Lagos. The theme of the conference was: “Energy Transition: Shaping the Future of Nigeria’s Energy Industry, An Appraisal of Petroleum Industry Act, Evolving Benefits and Challenges.” Ogaji said: “Our major issue is lack of sanctity to contracts. On November 01, we entered a contract with the govenrment.In every contract, there are two parts, our own part and that of the other party. We have been keeping to the terms of our contract but if the other parties do not perform, it strangulates our efforts. This is our major problem. “We are willing to generate and even generate more than what our capacity can take. However, if it is not being taken, there is nothing we can do. “Someone said they tried to activate the contract and gencos refused to sign. For the records, gencos refused to sign because gencos have an inter-related contracts with other 14 persons including the gas suppliers, gas transporters, the grid code and others. “What we said is: You can not just call me into the room and activate my contract. We need to have all these other parties in the room because if my own becomes active, then it makes your own active. And if anybody fails, then I have failed. Because I am the one that signed the contract, I will not hold you. That is the reason why we did not sign. It was not because we can not generate it, we can. Anybody that wants to test us should come. They have been testing us every year.” She added: “The other issues are forex, lack of payment, we are owed almost N2 trillion. We have a contract with The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) not with Transmission Company of Nigeria and not with discos. NBET takes our power and sells to the discos. Whether the discos pay them or not, we do not know because we are contract parties with the discos, so as far as we are concerned, it is NBET that is owing us. “If there is good environment, we can will double our current installed capacity because each of the gencos has expansion capacity. And they cannot expand because what is already on the ground can not be taken. And also the operation of the grid, the operation of the grid has destroyed most of our machines. “We have frequent problems such as high frequency. Any technical person will tell you that the way the grid is being operated, no machine can survive. General Electric has warned us, Siemens had warned us that the way the grid is being operated will destroy all the machines. “In terms of availability, our current capacity is above 5,000 because most of the machines are bad and there is no forex to repair them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...