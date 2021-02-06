News

Contract Scam: CSOs pass vote of confidence on education minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) led by the National Youth Council Of Nigeria (NYCN) have said the recent allegations against the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu was a ploy to disparage his image and derail the spate of progress being recorded in the education sector.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, President of the NYCN, Solomon Adodo, who spoke on behalf of the CSOs, said there was no way the minister under whom agencies have remitted billions of naira to government coffers and who was instrumental to the reduction of UTME and NECO enrollment fees, would be found culpable in a contract scam at the Federal University, Gusau. Recall that a number of online news platform had allegedly linked the education minister to a contract scam at the University of Gusau to the tune of N3 billion meant for the construction of perimeter fence around the university, and for engaging in corrupt deals with his relatives, including the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Male Buni, the governor’s younger brother, Adamu’s wife, Hajiya Ladi Adamu, and Gambo Muazu among others. The online report had also alleged that the vice chancellor of the federal university of Gusau, Prof. Magaji Garba, is being held at the holding cell of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja.

Our Reporters

