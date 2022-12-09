News

Contractors impound KDSG vehicles over unpaid fees

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Some contractors to the Kaduna State government have impounded vehicles belonging to Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA) on the order of the State high court for not paying monies for contract agreement due to the contractors. The contractors alleged that they were engaged by the state government in a drainage contract in which the payment was divided into three batches, but stated that while some where paid others were yet to see their money. Meanwhile, a judgement by the Kaduna State high court presided over by Justice Binta Zubairu, has now ordered the, defendants to pay to the plaintiffs “the sum of two hundred and fifty four million, four hundred and five thousand, one hundred and sixty nine Naira, fifty two kobo being the aggregate sum owed by the defendants in respect of drainage work valuation batch 2 of 2nd March, 2018. “The defendant shall pay an interest rate of 10% of the judgement sum from today (12 October, 2022) till the entire judgement sum is fully liquidated.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan advocates convergence of knowledge, disciplines

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…as NSE honours lawyer turned engineer Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has advocated more recognition for the convergence of knowledge and the capacity of some individuals to be versatile and proficient in disciplines other than that which they studied at the ivory towers. Jonathan stated this at a cocktail/dinner organised to commemorate the conferment of […]
News Top Stories

Northern governors reject regime change, back President

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) rose from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, yesterday, with a call on Nigerians to reject those they called enemies of the country using the #EndSARS protests to call for regime change.   A communiqué after the meeting made available to newsmen called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and […]
News Top Stories

BPE: FG pays N409.9bn to ex-PHCN workers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Invalid account details, wrong RSA delay payment The Federal Government has paid the sum of N409.9 billion as severance package and  death benefits to ex-workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has said.   BPE explained, yesterday, that the payment cov-ered the total number submitted to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica