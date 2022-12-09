Contractors impound KDSG vehicles over unpaid fees

Some contractors to the Kaduna State government have impounded vehicles belonging to Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA) on the order of the State high court for not paying monies for contract agreement due to the contractors. The contractors alleged that they were engaged by the state government in a drainage contract in which the payment was divided into three batches, but stated that while some where paid others were yet to see their money. Meanwhile, a judgement by the Kaduna State high court presided over by Justice Binta Zubairu, has now ordered the, defendants to pay to the plaintiffs “the sum of two hundred and fifty four million, four hundred and five thousand, one hundred and sixty nine Naira, fifty two kobo being the aggregate sum owed by the defendants in respect of drainage work valuation batch 2 of 2nd March, 2018. “The defendant shall pay an interest rate of 10% of the judgement sum from today (12 October, 2022) till the entire judgement sum is fully liquidated.”
