Metro & Crime

Contractors shut down FCTA,  accuse Perm Sec of corruption 

Posted on Author CALEB CHINEDU ONWE, mnipr Comment(0)

After weeks of coming individually to fight over their unpaid contract sums in the office of the  Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the aggrieved contractors on Monday stormed Area 11,  shutting down the major entrance leading to both the Minister’s and Permanent Secretary’s offices.

 

The angry contractors alleged they executed various COVID-19 contracts for the administration between March 2020 and April 2021, without being paid.

Some senior staff of the administration said the  development is a huge shocker, coming after the minister had told Senators that  the administration spent a total sum of N28.5 billion in the fight to contain the  pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The over 300 protesting contractors said their demands for the payment of contracts they successfully executed without any complaints by the administration, have always been frustrated by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola.

 

According to them, the Permanent Secretary has been selectively treating the files of the contract and paying only those who conceded to his demands for N1 million bribe.

 

One of the Contractors,  Emmanuel Nwachendu, said: “The accusation of N1 million bribe before you are paid is true. This is one whole year after the supply. The agreement states that two weeks after the supply, once you supply bring your invoice and you will be paid.

 

“This is one year running nothing, what we are hearing is that each of the contractor has to pay N1 million bribe to the Permanent Secretary before we can be paid.”

 

However,  the Permanent Secretary has denied ever asking anybody for bribe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Uyo on fire as arson, rioting spreads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The ongoing #EndSars protest has taken a completely different dimension in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as the hitherto peaceful conduct has snowballed into rioting.   The protesters had earlier in the afternoon stormed the entrance of Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, displacing unsuspecting workers who fled at the sight of the approaching hoodlums. Reports say […]
Metro & Crime

Lady arrested for stealing lover’s daughter, wife’s ATM card

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

Police have arrested a lady, Temitope Adeniyi, who stole her lover’s daughter in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The suspect, who gave her name as Bose but whose real name is Temitope, was learning tailoring from the wife of her lover, Mr. Wasiu Mamukuyomi, at Oke-Bola area of Ondo town. […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Again, Customs seizes 5,342 ATM cards from Dubai-bound passenger

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/ Jigawa Command, yesterday intercepted 5,342 ATM cards from a Dubai-bound passenger, Sanusi Abdullahi Labaran, at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. This seizure has brought the number of ATM cards intercepted by the NCS to 8,229 in one month. The ATM cards were seized cards from two Dubai-bound passengers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica