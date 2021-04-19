Contractors shut down FCTA,  accuse Perm Sec of corruption 

After weeks of coming individually to fight over their unpaid contract sums in the office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), the aggrieved contractors on Monday stormed Area 11, shutting down the major entrance leading to both the Minister’s and Permanent Secretary’s offices.

The angry contractors alleged they executed various COVID-19 contracts for the administration between March 2020 and April 2021, without being paid.

Some senior staff of the administration said the development is a huge shocker, coming after the minister had told Senators that the administration spent a total sum of N28.5 billion in the fight to contain the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The over 300 protesting contractors said their demands for the payment of contracts they successfully executed without any complaints by the administration, have always been frustrated by the Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola.

According to them, the Permanent Secretary has been selectively treating the files of the contract and paying only those who conceded to his demands for N1 million bribe.

One of the Contractors, Emmanuel Nwachendu, said: “The accusation of N1 million bribe before you are paid is true. This is one whole year after the supply. The agreement states that two weeks after the supply, once you supply bring your invoice and you will be paid.

“This is one year running nothing, what we are hearing is that each of the contractor has to pay N1 million bribe to the Permanent Secretary before we can be paid.”

However, the Permanent Secretary has denied ever asking anybody for bribe.

