Contributions: Nigeria, others extend $16m to Shelter Afrique

Boost

$9.4 million received in first tranche as part of Nigeria’s capital subscription

Pan-African housing development financier, Shelter Afrique, said it has received a total of $16 million so far from Lesotho, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda Uganda, Togo, Zimbabwe and Swaziland as capital contributions.

Besides, it said it had also received capital contributions from other countries. This disclosure was made when Shelter Afrique’s Group Managing Director, Mr Andrew Chimphondah, lauded Nigerian government for its show of confidence in the institution. Chimphondah also con-firmed the receipt of the first tranche amounting to $9.4 million as part of Nigeria’s capital subscription to Shelter Afrique. This is part of the commitment of $29.3 million to the organization.

According to the report from African Housing News portal, the contribution moved Nigeria to the second largest shareholding in the organisation with 14.77 per cent of the shareholding, behind Kenya with 14.87 per cent and ahead of the AfDB at 14.28 per cent.

Speaking further, Chimphondah commended the member countries’ confidence in the institution, adding that it was now better governed and has significantly improved its financial performance. As a result of this, he said that shareholders had supported the recapitalisation of the institution as demonstrated by Nigeria’s significant capital injection.

He lauded the Nigerian government for its continued support and the importance it placed on affordable housing.

The Shelter Afrique boss said: “We are especially grateful to the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for demonstrating this support through honouring this significant payment. We also recognise the role played by the Minister for State, Abubakar Aliyu.” Chimphondah said it was especially heartening to see in the age of nationalism that African countries embrace multilateralism and Pan-Africanism as “we collectively seek to address African challenges.”

On housing projects in Nigeria, the report said the organisation was currently considering a $3 million equity participation in the newly created Nigeria Mortgage Guarantee Company (NMGC) having already been instrumental in the creation of the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC).

“Other housing projects being considered are a public private partnership with the Kaduna State 60,000 homes; this project is anticipated to create 300,000 jobs,” it said. The organisation said it was also in the final stages of providing lines of credits totalling $16 million to two Nigerian banks to create mortgages that will directly impact 4700 Nigerians.

Speaking on the current pandemic, Chimphondah noted that Shelter Afrique has been leading the advocacy for housing and infrastructure spending as a tool for post-COVID economic recovery. He said: “We believe that every crisis offers opportunities; we believe the construction of housing is a critical path to recovery after Covid-19.

“Traditionally, governments have invested in large infrastructure and construction projects. We believe that capital projects are an essential panacea to stimulating African economies. We already see this practice adopted in Nigeria.”

Shelter-Afrique is a pan-African housing finance and development institution established by African governments to address the need for sustainable housing delivery system and related infrastructure projects in Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...