Contributory Healthcare Scheme: Niger gov decries low patronage

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State Governor and Chairman, North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has decried the low level of patronage by citizens of the state in its contributory healthcare scheme (CHS). The governor stated this while receiving a report/ presentation of the end of year review and performance of the State Primary Healthcare Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The governor, who blamed the low level of patronage of the scheme to lack of adequate awareness, also believed that people are somewhat cynical because they do not have confidence in the system because, when they pay for premium services, they don’t get value for their money. He, however, expressed hope that when people begin to enjoy the benefits, more and more will register; adding that the whole scheme is relatively new to the people unlike elsewhere in the world where it is fully operational and was even made mandatory.

 

News

Insecurity: We’ll resist attempt to remove Buhari, says Support Group

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Members of the #StandWith- Buhari group have vowed to resist attempts by individuals or groups to impeach the President, or pull down his administration. According to them, President Muhammadu Buhari was voted into office by millions of Nigerians, whose mandate, it insisted, he holds in trust. National Secretary of the support group, Mr. Nonso Ezedimma, […]
News Top Stories

Security: IGP launches Operation Restore Peace in South-East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday in Enugu, launched a special operation for the South-East geo-political zone, known as “Operation Restore Peace (Operation RP),” to stem the tide of violence and criminal activities in the zone. Launching the operation, IGP Baba said the campaign was in compliance with the directive […]
News

Coalition writes Buhari, seeks probe, resignation of Malami over alleged financial sleaze

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Some anti-graft civil society groups have written a petition to President Muhammadu seeking for the probe of the country’s Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over an alleged ‘14 high profile corruption cases’.   The CSOs in a letter sent to President Buhari over the weekend, tagged; ‘Corruption Allegations and Abuse of Office […]

