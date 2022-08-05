Contributory Healthcare Scheme: Niger gov decries low patronage

The Niger State Governor and Chairman, North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has decried the low level of patronage by citizens of the state in its contributory healthcare scheme (CHS). The governor stated this while receiving a report/ presentation of the end of year review and performance of the State Primary Healthcare Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The governor, who blamed the low level of patronage of the scheme to lack of adequate awareness, also believed that people are somewhat cynical because they do not have confidence in the system because, when they pay for premium services, they don’t get value for their money. He, however, expressed hope that when people begin to enjoy the benefits, more and more will register; adding that the whole scheme is relatively new to the people unlike elsewhere in the world where it is fully operational and was even made mandatory.

