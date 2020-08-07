Controller promises to end drug use, peddling in custodian centres

Abuse of drug within the Correctional Custodian Centre in Enugu State, will soon be a thing of the past as Controller of Correctional Service in Enugu State, Mr. Joseph Emelue has given an assurance yesterday during a training on Sensitisation on Drugs and Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care (DPTC) for Custodian Centre Officers and Men of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command that would be a thing of the past. The Controller assured residents that he would activate professionalism in handling drug-related issues and drug abuse among the inmates.

The training was organized by Society for the Improvement of Rural People (SIRP-Nigeria) with funding support from United Nations Offices on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) under European Union funded project. Emelue said: “Today, some officers and men are being trained to take critical care of inmates who have drug related issues and ailments; as it is widely known that drug is the major inducement to most crimes in the society.

“Apart from this training, the NCoS has got caregivers, psychologists and mental health consultants working withustoensurethat inmatesthathavedrug-related issuesgetfirstclassandprofessional treatment and get corrected to rejoin the society as reformed persons. “Also, with this training and others to come and support provisions of NCoS Act and having the needed professional hands; very soon no inmate will be released and he returns to drug use again.’’

