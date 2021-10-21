News

Controllers’ scarcity hits NAMA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The dearth of Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) occasioned by death and other factors has exposed the manpower deficiency in Nigeria’s airspace management. Consequently, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Folayele Akinkuotu said in a bid to address the issue of shortage of ATCs, NAMA converted non-technical staff in the system to technical staff while most of the retired ATCs were also engaged after their retirement. Akinkoutu made the disclosure in his remark at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) in Abuja. He disclosed that his agency was worried over the death rate recorded among ATCs in the last few years in the country, saying that the management was alive to its responsibility in areas of workers’ welfare Akinkoutu explained that a lot has been done by the present management of NAMA, adding that the government had provided funds for the upgrade of safe towers in the country.

He noted that NAMA was unrelenting to achieve its goals. The NAMA boss, while commending members of NATCA for their selfless service, sued for dialogue always to address all pending NATCA issues amicably. The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Yadudu, in his goodwill message, acknowledged the contributions and the role of ATCs and urged stakeholders to celebrate them. Yadudu noted that the hallmark of aviation is safety, stressing that without safety, there’s no aviation industry. The FAAN boss also highlighted the need for effective communication between the cockpit and aircraft.

In his welcome address, the President of NATCA, Abayomi Agoro, said they now heave a sigh of relief, seeing that the aviation industry was gradually coming back on track from the scare of the COVID pandemic. Agoro called on the government to reciprocate the good gestures and sacrifices made by the service providers and safety personnel in the aviation industry as appropriate, by looking into the various challenges in the industry with a view to finding lasting solutions to them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Setback for EU in legal fight with AstraZeneca

Posted on Author Reporter

  The EU has lost a legal battle in Brussels to force Anglo-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca to supply 120m doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June. It went to court last month after the company delayed shipment of the vital vaccines, having originally committed to supply 300m doses by the same date. However, […]
News Top Stories

Medview board agrees to sell two aircraft to pay off debts

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

•Two directors resign   The COVID-19 pandemic has found expression in the tough situation Nigerian airlines are currently faced with as the board of Medview Airline has agreed to sell two aircraft to offset its debts. In a notice published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said the decision was […]
News Top Stories

FG bans SS1, 2, students from writing WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The federal government has banned students in Senior Secondary School 1 and 2 from participating in external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB). The development as reported by some online platforms on Friday, was said to be contained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica