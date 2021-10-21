Controllers’ scarcity hits NAMA

The dearth of Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) occasioned by death and other factors has exposed the manpower deficiency in Nigeria’s airspace management. Consequently, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Folayele Akinkuotu said in a bid to address the issue of shortage of ATCs, NAMA converted non-technical staff in the system to technical staff while most of the retired ATCs were also engaged after their retirement. Akinkoutu made the disclosure in his remark at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) in Abuja. He disclosed that his agency was worried over the death rate recorded among ATCs in the last few years in the country, saying that the management was alive to its responsibility in areas of workers’ welfare Akinkoutu explained that a lot has been done by the present management of NAMA, adding that the government had provided funds for the upgrade of safe towers in the country.

He noted that NAMA was unrelenting to achieve its goals. The NAMA boss, while commending members of NATCA for their selfless service, sued for dialogue always to address all pending NATCA issues amicably. The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Yadudu, in his goodwill message, acknowledged the contributions and the role of ATCs and urged stakeholders to celebrate them. Yadudu noted that the hallmark of aviation is safety, stressing that without safety, there’s no aviation industry. The FAAN boss also highlighted the need for effective communication between the cockpit and aircraft.

In his welcome address, the President of NATCA, Abayomi Agoro, said they now heave a sigh of relief, seeing that the aviation industry was gradually coming back on track from the scare of the COVID pandemic. Agoro called on the government to reciprocate the good gestures and sacrifices made by the service providers and safety personnel in the aviation industry as appropriate, by looking into the various challenges in the industry with a view to finding lasting solutions to them.

